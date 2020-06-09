Narrative and spin changes in the blink of an eye in 2020 aka the year of Hot Dumpster Fires. For example, just a week ago, our ‘betters’ on the Left were doing their best to convince the country that white supremacists were the ones actually responsible for the violence, looting, and rioting taking place during the George Floyd protests. They really, really, really didn’t want to accept that Antifa was behind much of the violence so they did what they always do and made a bunch of crap up …

And their vapid base lapped it up with a spoon.

Drew Holden did what he does best and compiled an exceptionally embarrassing thread of bad takes made in the last seven days from these pathetic hacks:

Been a minute since we went down 🧵memory lane🧵 In what feels like ancient history, about a week ago left-leaning commentators advanced a conspiracy theory that white supremacists were the cause of violent riots that gripped the country. Don’t remember? Well, here’s a THREAD. pic.twitter.com/tMIhlCc8GM — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 8, 2020

Grab your popcorn, this is long but so worth the read:

This all started because MN officials, most notably @GovTimWalz, claimed to be looking into unconfirmed reports. America’s most foolish-looking mayor, @MayorFrey, took up the charge too. Then the commentariat took these unconfirmed reports and wished them into existence. pic.twitter.com/EC5ftoCRXo — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 8, 2020

Psst … the day after they claimed most of the people arrested were from out of state it was announced all but a few were from Minnesota.

Yeah.

Keep going.

@JoyAnnReid really led the charge on this one, suggesting it was these mystery white nationalists who were burning down Minneapolis, absent all evidence. Like everything else, this became Trump’s fault. pic.twitter.com/0AgTn8wV94 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 8, 2020

Joy also claimed time-traveling hackers put a bunch of homophobic stuff up on her old blog …

But it wasn’t just Reid. Here’s @MarkHarrisNYC. The second part of his hypothesis was, to anyone with eyes, proven to be inaccurate. Without any recognition from those who advanced the conspiracy theory. pic.twitter.com/sFTruij9PZ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 8, 2020

They really are unbearable.

@keithellison was also a key cheerleader, spending time on tv and sharing this story from @VICE that draws a master narrative from some angry people on the internet and wearing Hawaiian shirts. pic.twitter.com/QP6gis8lqQ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 8, 2020

Keith ‘Loves Antifa’ Ellison was absolutely looking for someone else to blame. Yup.

Here’s Pulitzer Prize winner and invented history expert @nhannahjones pushing this same theory. pic.twitter.com/a80BhG1abc — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 8, 2020

‘Expert’.

Speaking of Pulitzers, here’s @DavidCayJ. Still no evidence supporting this one. pic.twitter.com/7N8lMYhoBK — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 8, 2020

Not a bit.

But you know, Pulitzer.

@tariqnasheed was among the worst pushers of this conspiracy theory, including a pretty shameful suggestion that David Dorn was killed by white supremacists, which has since proven not to be the case. pic.twitter.com/2wAfNCNs7Y — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 8, 2020

Tariq … el oh el.

We love that Drew tags these people.

Heh.

We’ll pause here to point out that even @splcenter, no friend of conservatives, pointed out that there wasn’t any evidence of white supremacists. But our true believers wouldn’t let simple facts stand in their way! pic.twitter.com/PbjYxkcZdP — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 8, 2020

Oopsie.

@rezaaslan, whose grip on reality is tenuous at best, went a step further, asserting that it was Trump supporters behind the burning and looting. pic.twitter.com/WRNMttoslg — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 8, 2020

There’s something about Reza’s face …

Same for @tonyposnanski. Care to share that proof, Tony? I must’ve missed it. pic.twitter.com/xLlJGCg42u — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 8, 2020

Awww, there’s our favorite little rage donkey.

Perhaps my favorite is this report from @dailykos which points to three dudes in Hawaiian shirts as its grand conspiracy. pic.twitter.com/1gyhw68UuO — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 8, 2020

OMG HAWAIIAN SHIRTS ARE RACIST.

At least it wasn’t 400 tweets from Seth this time.

@DeanObeidallah joins the blame this one on Trump bandwagon, citing the same @VICE report lacking evidence. pic.twitter.com/k381BaGN8V — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 8, 2020

And destroyed!

Wow.

@WalshFreedom would like you all to forget about his racist tweets please. pic.twitter.com/J76IPk0ri2 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 8, 2020

Remember when Joe was taken off the air for using a bunch of racial slurs?

We do.

Not sure I would call this a “must read” @MalcolmNance. pic.twitter.com/zMgwFQvpWj — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 8, 2020

But he used ALL CAPS.

Here’s @AdamParkhomenko, suggesting a grand conspiracy behind all of this, with DOJ covering for white supremacists. pic.twitter.com/YvtA7vi67s — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 8, 2020

You know the face you make when you’re not sure if your milk smells spoiled or not? Yup, just made that face.

Peter Daou in a mask is hilarious, right?

It wouldn’t be a bad take thread without @CheriJacobus in the mix, who also accuses @MZHemingway (??) and @FDRLST (??) of being white supremacists, because words don’t matter to some people anymore. pic.twitter.com/yyrssafvOs — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 8, 2020

Poor Cheri.

@PalmerReport comes in even and reasonable as always. pic.twitter.com/NmfB4Xm7If — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 8, 2020

This guy is the poster child for TDS.

Lot of media folks with some pretty mind-bending both-sidesism here, without considering that perhaps AG Barr didn’t push their preferred narrative because it was a baseless conspiracy. @joshscampbell @MSignorile @CapehartJ pic.twitter.com/uusONFwTUx — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 8, 2020

Derp, derp, and more derp.

I hope @joncoopertweets understands why reasonable people didn’t take this conspiracy seriously to begin with. pic.twitter.com/1BYXahcSRR — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 8, 2020

This is black-helicopters-level stuff, being pushed by people in positions of power. I’m not naive enough to expect some kind of mea culpa – the absence of them is why I do these threads – but if we’re gonna address conspiracy theories writ large, the left’s matter too. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 8, 2020

Couldn’t fit in the thread but honorable mention to @JYSexton for this one. It was, in fact, paranoia. pic.twitter.com/wWKTHmVVdd — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 8, 2020

They weren’t about to let facts stand in the way of their conspiracy. Duh.

***

Related:

Narrative BUSTED! James Woods locked AGAIN, this time for naming police officers killed in the line of duty so far in 2020

‘I slept my way to the TOP’: Sean Spicier’s tweets mocking Antifa, Congressional Dems, and the riots send Lefties over the EDGE

Not-Really-An-Expert™ Tom Nichols picking a fight over Never Trump with Byron York goes OH so very, very wrong