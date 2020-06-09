Andrew Yang thinks renaming the ‘police’ something nicer might help reform them and stuff.

Yeah, it’s like the guy is 12 or something.

But hey, it’s more of a suggestion than we’ve seen from other Democrats out there so there’s that:

If I wanted to change the culture of a police department – particularly if it were going through training or reorganization – I might rename them ‘Guardians’ – literally a protector or defender – and adopt a different color scheme. Minneapolis Guardians has a nice ring to it. — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) June 8, 2020

Guardians.

Does he think this is a comic book?

Just call them The Avengers and be done with it.

Nick Searcy had that best name EVER in this editor’s opinion.

Why not call them “Fluffy Bunny Rabbits?” https://t.co/MqXzsZPXsD — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) June 9, 2020

See? Nick is a helper!

And YAAAAS, Fluffy Bunny Rabbits would totally work. ‘Quick, there’s been a robbery! Someone call the Flubby Bunny Rabbits!’

Rad.

And instead of police cars… we can have plush upholstered carts drawn by teams of unicorns. — Aslan's Friend (@N9ZF) June 9, 2020

Hello citizen, what seems to be your boggle?

I like "Lazers" — Vax (@kersnookered) June 9, 2020

Hrm. Lazers. Still too aggressive.

Descriminatory to the not so fluffy bunnies out there. — Graham McDugan (@GMcdugan) June 9, 2020

#Rebranding, the Democrat way. I wonder how guardians polled? — Trey Hart (@Farmer_Dawg) June 9, 2020

Probably about as well as Fluffy Bunny Rabbits.

Minneapolis Guardians sounds mor like a football team than a law enforcement agency. How many more goofy ideas are these people going to give us? — Reynold Rosa (@reynoldrosa) June 9, 2020

Don’t ask.

I like "Bunny Brigade"……has more hop to it. — John Kincher (@jacksaxet) June 9, 2020

This editor likes it too.

Ahem.

No wonder Biden beat him. — RTB (@Snorkelrick) June 9, 2020

And there it is.

***

