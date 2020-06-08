Imagine sort of defending Tom Arnold by making the claim that conservatives only want white people to be legally armed. Over the weekend, Tom tweeted that he and Rob Reiner should borrow their dad’s huntings rifles and take on Trump supporters. It was a stupid tweet but not a surprise coming from Tom. We did in fact laugh at the idea of Tom and Rob trying to take on a bunch of #2A Advocates.

For whatever reason, Elizabeth Spiers thought to claim conservatives only want white people armed was a good argument.

She thought wrong.

Tom Arnold's "liberals get yer guns" is not the right response, but part of the reason we're here is that most conservatives think 2A only applies to white people. Black people get shot by police because they *might* have a gun and the right considers this justifiable. — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) June 7, 2020

We’re pretty sure Elizabeth has met exactly zero conservatives.

Philando Castile had a permit for his gun and was shot before he could prove that. And the attorneys for the officer who shot him tried to block that evidence in court. — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) June 7, 2020

And you don't see the NRA standing up for the rights of black people who own guns. It's 100 percent ok for a bunch of rednecks to go to invade a state capitol armed to the teeth because they want a haircut but if a person of color showed up to a protest like that… — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) June 7, 2020

Right? NRA never stands up for black people who own guns. ROFL.

Oh, and guys, the people who protested in Michigan were a bunch of rednecks who invaded the building.

Wow, this couldn’t be dumber if she tried.

And I say this as someone who thinks no one really needs guns in the first place. They do more harm than good even when people fully intend to use them defensively. — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) June 7, 2020

Yeah, she’s an expert on hating guns.

But black people in this country are not allowed to use them defensively. And 2A advocacy is also about white supremacy as a result. — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) June 7, 2020

This.

Is.

Such.

Bull.

Statistics show most blacks shot by police are shot by POC officers.

Your ''Most conservatives'' comment is not supported by anything substantial. Conservatives are noting how in Chicago the sky-high murder rate of blacks is a result of gun control measures.

Sorry, not sorry. https://t.co/LWJyJDqkZK — Brad Slager: aka Wuhan Solo (@MartiniShark) June 8, 2020

I love when anyone expresses their 2nd Amendment right. The only person bringing race into the conversation is you. Try not to be an unfathomable hack. — Non-Jags Board Game Guy (@MoviePaul) June 8, 2020

A) I doubt you have ever talked to a conservative and B) you are the one bringing race to the table, not them. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) June 8, 2020

She’s the one being racist.

Good point.

My entire family is conservative. I grew up conservative. In Alabama. And you are wrong. — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) June 8, 2020

Real smooth, Liz.

I'm a POC. Nice try, though. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) June 8, 2020

Ouch.

Have you run your theory by any black #2A supporters? — Don’t Stand So Close to Dawn (@aurora_g96) June 8, 2020

Doubtful.

"Most Conservatives"? Nice generalization, Liz. I suppose "Most Liberals" think the blacks are too dumb to get a voter ID?

"Most liberals" berate any black or female conservative they encounter.

"Most Liberals" think a black person MUST HAVE the government to succeed? https://t.co/mUhoiEaRZx — Allen Ray (@2CynicAl65) June 8, 2020

Just spitballing here, but this comment makes me believe you’ve never even tried to discuss the 2A with any conservative. Last I checked, the 2A is color blind. https://t.co/z29kwPJdJw — ⚾️ Is It Opening Day Yet? ⚾️ #NatsFan Carla (@LibertyBelleCJL) June 8, 2020

But that doesn’t support her crap narrative.

Silly.

Oh really? Read the comments to this video. Conservatives are overwhelmingly in support of all people’s 2A rights. Regardless of color. https://t.co/MaTwwHa75J https://t.co/GMvDYPanpi — SuzSnarknado ⚓️ (@ZannSuz) June 7, 2020

You should talk to living, real conservatives. Just spitballing here. — monkeyboy10000 (@monkeyboy100001) June 7, 2020

But she said her family is conservative.

So she has conservative cred or something.

Totally.

First, how is Tom Arnold even relevant? I suspect that for him this is just a way to elevate his social media presence for more clicks. He has no gun in this hunt. — Gary Michael Porter (@GaryMPorter999) June 7, 2020

I'm a liberal but your tweet is rubbing me the wrong way. — Cayayine (@cayayine) June 7, 2020

Because her message and the thread are both hot garbage.

***

