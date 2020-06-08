Watching Minneapolis City Council Members trying to explain why disbanding their police force is not a terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad decision that will likely result in the destruction of their own city has been a hoot … even CNN seems like they can’t quite get their minds around what the eff they’re thinking.

Like this interview between Alysin Camerota and the president of the Minneapolis City Council, Lisa Bender:

CAMEROTA: "What if in the middle of the night my home is broken into. Who do I call?" BENDER: "Yes, I hear that loud and clear from a lot of my neighbors. And I know — and myself, too, and I know that that comes from a place of privilege." pic.twitter.com/WhubQ9yJIf — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) June 8, 2020

So not wanting your home broken into is a privilege … huh, who knew?

Anyone else feel like they’re taking crazy pills?

Lots and lots of them?

What in the actual WHAT did she say? — jen smith (@jen87nc) June 8, 2020

She said that people who call the police when their homes are broken into are privileged.

Or something.

Hell, we don’t know.

That is not an answer. pic.twitter.com/7iYCRRWo3W — Duchess of Sass AnnaD (@AnnaDsays) June 8, 2020

Call an ambulance because you are good shot — patti (@kokopatti) June 8, 2020

Oof.

The vetting process for your guests and your anchors is top notch @CNN! — Tom Parrelly (@Papa_P_54) June 8, 2020

This IS CNN.

Ah, FFS!!! Calling the police for a home-invasion in progress is "a place of privilege". Stupid appears to now be unfixable… — Steve (@StevePratico) June 8, 2020

Seriously, stupid of this magnitude should be painful so it can’t continue.

True story.

But what was her answer — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) June 8, 2020

Heh.

She didn’t answer the question. — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) June 8, 2020

You’re going to see a lot of White people use their White privilege & get out of Minneapolis ASAP. — [Redacted] (@thebleepstate) June 8, 2020

What privilege? How is a privilege to call the police when someone is breaking into your home, or your business, or raping your sister/mother @lisabendermpls? Who is going to show up during violet domestic incidents, social workers? Bender is begging for a rise in crime — China Must Pay (@FeistyMonk) June 8, 2020

We’re not sure Bender has a clue what they’re really doing there.

If she'd be any dumber she'd live in a terracotta pot and would have to be watered twice a week. — Horst von Horstmann (@Kaboom1776) June 8, 2020

What a privilege to be robbed!! — Darrell Pitzer (@d_pitz) June 8, 2020

Progressivism 2020.

Yup.

***

