Apparently GoFundMe thinks a black woman raising money for Parkside Cafe in Alabama is somehow supporting violence, harassment, bullying, discrimination, terrorism, and/or ‘intolerance of any kind’.

We’re not making it up, they literally halted Candace Owens campaign raising money for a conservative business:

After raising $205,000 in a few hours @gofundme decided to halt my campaign for the Parkside Cafe in Alabama. At their discretion, they deemed that funds raised for a conservative business constitutes “intolerance”

They WILL however give the funds raised thus far to the cafe… pic.twitter.com/Mfw88iDKRi — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 7, 2020

Terrorism.

K.

While I am glad they will give the funds raised this far to the cafe to the owner, I am angry that such a blatant form of discrimination is acceptable by @gofundme. There was NOTHING intolerant or violent about raising funds to help a conservative business owner. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 7, 2020

At least they gave the cafe the money?

This just reeks of discrimination. You know, the exact thing they accused her of doing by raising money for the cafe.

Once again, conservatives and Trump supporters need to adapt to a world that tells us that our very existence is unacceptable. That our ideas, thoughts, and now even our charitable efforts are unacceptable. That threatening, boycotting, and cancelling us is okay. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 7, 2020

It sucks.

If you would like read what I initially wrote in my campaign — absolutely NOTHING controversial, you can do so here. https://t.co/vAJaP54zdK — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 7, 2020

From al.com:

Owens got involved because Dykes, in an interview with AL.com, said his text was partly inspired by one of Owens’ Facebook videos. In the video, Owens explains why she thinks Floyd — an unarmed black man who died during an arrest by a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25 — shouldn’t be lifted up in the black community as a martyr. “I was inspired by a black woman, who is amazing, by the way,” Dykes, who is white, told AL.com.

Cancel culture.

Adorable.

Carvalho’s tweet said: “The part where Michael Dykes describes himself as ‘inspired’ by the ‘amazing’ @RealCandaceO basically undercuts the entire apology. He didn’t insert his foot in his mouth; he spoke what was and remains on his heart.”

Because you know, Candace Owens is a huge racist. *eye roll*

Gosh, we don’t see anything in her write-up that looks like what GoFundMe accused her of doing.

Of course not. SJW own the site. I’ll never donate another .01c — Cullen Burns (@CullenBurnsCD29) June 7, 2020

Start another one. Call it small business relief. — Karin (@KarinBull01) June 7, 2020

This is truly disgusting.

Now @gofundme won’t allow people to help their fellow man.

They have chosen sides in CHARITY! #CandaceOwens https://t.co/aiARYEhyx0 — The Loftus Party (@theloftusparty) June 7, 2020

What a downward spiral this country is in right now. — Marianne Pelosi (@Mariannepelosi) June 7, 2020

Did the same thing to a Christian Rugby player named @IzzyFolau here in Australia. — Personal Best (@LewDubPB) June 7, 2020

This is an abomination. Shows how crazy ppl are. Somehow conservatives are the problem of intolerance. I am so confused. — Lizzy (@lizzycourt) June 7, 2020

Welcome to 2020 …

***

Related:

Viruses kill you in church BUT not in protests: Ron Coleman’s list of ‘what you must believe in 2020’ according to the Left is PERFECTION

‘You can’t POSSIBLY be this dim.’ Stephanie Ruhle tries explaining what ‘Defund the Police’ REALLY means and YEAAAH … no

‘You should study RIOTS’: Jim Treacher TORCHES Ali Velshi for guilting all of America for being ‘racist’ in vicious back and forth