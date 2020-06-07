We’ve never understood how anyone can stand to watch MSNBC who is honestly even worse than CNN, and considering what a dumpster fire of flaming awful CNN is, that’s saying something. But since George Floyd’s death, they’ve been absolutely more unbearable than usual.

Seriously, who is their audience? We don’t get it, and neither does PJ Media’s Jim Treacher apparently:

Imagine being so guilt-stricken by the circumstances of your birth that you'd willingly watch a network that scolds you for being a racist.@AliVelshi is the clown who stood in front of a burning building and said it was "not, generally speaking, unruly." pic.twitter.com/MIVlHGIin8 — I didn't vote for him, you idiots (@jtLOL) June 7, 2020

Being a racist is bad, and not being a racist is not good enough. You can't just try to live your life to the best of your ability. You have to apologize for things you couldn't control even if you wanted to. Life, liberty, and the pursuit of other people's happiness to crush. — I didn't vote for him, you idiots (@jtLOL) June 7, 2020

PREACH!

We like how he called Ali out … who responded:

Are you not conscious of the privilege white people enjoy? And that that privilege comes at a cost to people of color? Why is that even mildly controversial to you? — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) June 7, 2020

He said white privilege.

Quick, DRINK!

How is that remotely related to his point? — neontaster (@neontaster) June 7, 2020

Don’t look at us, man, we don’t get it either.

Hey, he said with all due respect, right?

1. You should study “house arrest” to understand why it’s different from working from home

2. I didn’t accuse you of murder

3. If you benefit from a racist system, you should actively oppose it, no?

3. Institutional, systematic racism isn’t about white cops or black cops. — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) June 7, 2020

1, 2, 3, 3.

He should study how to count.

And sorry, but not being able to go ANYWHERE is very different from merely working at home, Ali.

Derp.

1. You should study “blue collar labor” to understand why 40 million people are unemployed

2. You are murdering your career

3. And when cops kill more white men than black men…what about racism then?

3. I suck at making lists too Ali! — Smellen Keller (@SmellenKeller) June 7, 2020

Jim replied …

You should study "riots." https://t.co/PCw9lpjwwQ — I didn't vote for him, you idiots (@jtLOL) June 7, 2020

OMG, THAT’S RIGHT!

Ali is the guy who stood in front of a burning building and said the situation wasn’t unruly.

Why am I supposed to listen to a guy who can't even count to four? https://t.co/ZASaoxFdE5 — I didn't vote for him, you idiots (@jtLOL) June 7, 2020

Oof.

Jim continued:

What he said.

But tell us how you REALLY feel, Jim.

***

