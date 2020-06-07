If you feel a little bit like youâ€™re living in â€˜Everything Is Stupid-villeâ€™ you are definitely onto something, especially with the blatant hypocrisy that weâ€™ve seen from the Left around COVID. For months, we were told going to church would literally kill MILLIONS OF GRANDMAS, but suddenly itâ€™s not that big of a deal as long as youâ€™re protesting. Oh, donâ€™t get any funny ideas about living your life normally though, because if you do anything OTHER than protest the virus will still kill MILLIONS OF GRANDMAS.

Ron Coleman was good enough to put together a list of what the Left demands people believe in June of 2020:

When you see it written out in a â€˜listâ€™ like this it really really really looks dumb.

Police make cities less safe.

That may be the dumbest one of all.

Trending

What he said.

Oh yeah, same here.

Heh.

This list works too.

Oof. And accurate.

*sigh*

***

Related:

HBO Max announces Elmer Fudd will no longer use gun while hunting Bugs Bunny in Looney Tunes reboot and everything is stupid

â€˜You canâ€™t POSSIBLY be this dim.â€™ Stephanie Ruhle tries explaining what â€˜Defund the Policeâ€™ REALLY means and YEAAAH â€¦ no

â€˜You should study RIOTSâ€™: Jim Treacher TORCHES Ali Velshi for guilting all of America for being â€˜racistâ€™ in vicious back and forth

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: COVIDLeftprotestsRon Colemanvirus