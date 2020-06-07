Don’t worry, folks. Stephanie Ruhle took the time to explain how defunding the police isn’t actually defunding the police … or something.

She was going somewhere here but we’re pretty sure she didn’t quite make it.

Defunding the police does NOT mean cutting the pay of police officers or taking their pensions away. — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) June 7, 2020

Oh, Stephanie. Wow.

WTF does she think ‘defund’ means?

According to Webster, defund is a verb that literally means ‘prevent from continuing to receive funds’ so her tweet is really dumb.

But you knew that.

They won’t defund the police, they’ll just DEfund them. No?

Heh.

What do YOU think defund means, exactly? — Jen (@JCEdmund) June 7, 2020

Clearly something it doesn’t.

You might want to look up the definition of "defund." — Beth Baumann (@eb454) June 7, 2020

We even looked it up for her because we’re givers like that.

😂Oh boy! Okay genius, what does it mean? — Ginny (@ginkates) June 7, 2020

Really? So where do all those FUNDS come from if you DEFUND Police?? That’s literally what the word ‘defund’ means. — (((WitCoHE))) (@E__Strobel) June 7, 2020

Defund your salary. — Virginia Plain (@VirginiaPlain00) June 7, 2020

#DefundTheMedia

Money from heaven then? Or are you just stupid? — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) June 7, 2020

Is that like stop watching NBC news but I’ll still get my salary. Oh wait. That’s already happening. — John cooper (@Johncooper22) June 7, 2020

I guess "defund the police" is not focus group testing very well. Stephanie is here to spin it — Big Ed AKA "Murder Hornet" (@Falconeddie1) June 7, 2020

What do those words mean then, Steph? — Gary HokieHawk (@grsvt81) June 7, 2020

Orange man bad?

Just spitballin’.

“When we said ‘Defund the Police’ we did not mean to actually Defund the Police. What we actually meant was to simply ‘Defund the Police’. Sorry for the confusion! Now Defund the Police!” — McBats (@Richmac33) June 7, 2020

Defund- to withhold economic support for, to remove funding from an activity or unit of government. Examples:

defund planned parenthood – to withhold government fund from planned parenthood Defund the police- to withhold government funds from the police Any questions? — The Doctor (@TennantRob) June 7, 2020

All caught up.

If the police do not have sufficient funding to operate at current capacity, they have no choice but to cut capacity. You can't possibly be this dim. Can you? — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) June 7, 2020

Yes, yes she absolutely can be this dim.

***

Related:

‘You should study RIOTS’: Jim Treacher TORCHES Ali Velshi for guilting all of America for being ‘racist’ in vicious back and forth

‘Are you naturally this stupid or do you have to work at it?’ S.E. Cupp gives Twitter a choice of ‘knees’ to take and it does NOT go well

‘You LITERALLY got us into this mess’: Lefties trend #STFUHillary after Hillary Clinton tweets about dismantling systemic racism