You know your progressive idea is off-the-charts STUPID when even CNN is trying to make you look less moronic by spinning your words and ideas into something less stupid.

At least that’s what we’re seeing with CNN and Minneapolis toying with the idea of defunding and dismantling their police department.

CNN wants us to believe they don’t really mean that and they just mean ‘reform’, but watching Alysin Camerota interview Lisa Bender, the City Council President, we’re pretty sure this is not just a reform thing but we digress.

Everyone on CNN this morning says that "defund" and "dismantle" the police just means reforming the department. If that's true, why don't they just call it that so more people can get on board? — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) June 8, 2020

Note, Eddie Zipperer is really on his game today, this is the second tweet we’ve taken from his timeline. *claps*

It’s hard to get hardcore leftists on board with that kind of pablum. It has to be exciting and sound new and dangerous. Basically, they’re children. — Charles Bellows (@charles_bellows) June 8, 2020

Remove public sector unions. — boathaus (@MikeHausmann) June 8, 2020

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Because that aint it. And they know that aint it. — innkeepers90-91 (@michael85949518) June 8, 2020

You know your progressive idea is crap when even CNN can’t buy into it.

Because they are lying. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 8, 2020

There ya’ go.

It's really hard to imagine what else the reason could be. — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) June 8, 2020

“Defund the police “ isn’t a winning platform They have to calm those Ds who are not rabid left — Sweater Yams (@Sweater_Yams_) June 8, 2020

Yup.

And now the pundits are the ones doing the whiteaplaining. *I'm not entirely certain I used that word correctly, but it seems to fit. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) June 8, 2020

they really should tell that to the folks who ran off the mayor of Minneapolis the other day — Peaceful Protest Beard (@llcthecableguy) June 8, 2020

CNN employees have apparently not read the news that the Minneapolis city council is looking to fully dismantle their police department — WilliamTeach2 (@WTeach2) June 8, 2020

"Dismantle CNN." I wonder how they'd react to that. — Wilberforce Be With You (@PaineInTheNeck) June 8, 2020

Not a bad idea.

Because they dont want more people on board: They wanted to transform the police and have everyone else who disagrees with them be evil — Larry Bernard (@karasoth) June 8, 2020

Because it doesn't mean reform. The media keeps peddling that, but the people saying dismantle are all "no, we actually mean dismantle." — Whatever (@DRussell76) June 8, 2020

Minn. City Council President Lisa Bender (@MplsWard10) on vote to “dismantle” police department: “Yes,” I can imagine a “police-free future.” pic.twitter.com/tLL6bEwzm0 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 8, 2020

But you know, it’s just a reform.

Minneapolis better wake up and wake up fast.

***

