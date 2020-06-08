There have been many a-stupid narrative and idea come from our ‘good friends’ on the Left, but this idea that disbanding and defunding the police in Minneapolis is seriously nuclear-level MORONIC. We get it, the people who have been in charge of the city for DECADES (you know, Democrats) are trying to deflect from their inability to actually take care of their community by blaming the police. Notice they don’t bring up the Police Union who has protected bad cops like Chauvin for years and years …

Byron York took time to break down what this would really look like, and all the questions they can’t or won’t answer about this big, sparkly plan:

Minneapolis City Council moving to 'end' city police department. But what's remarkable about 'defund the police' is how little public discussion there has been about what it would actually mean in practice… 1/7 https://t.co/uyeXEQXcya — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 8, 2020

It sounds like they REALLY CARE or something.

But what happens when a home is broken into or someone is assaulted? Who do they call? Social workers?

Explainer articles talk about 'reallocating resources' and 'community-based models.' But how about some basic questions: What happens when there's a murder? An armed robbery? An assault? 2/7 https://t.co/JEhRc08Q7g — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 8, 2020

Exactly. Which resource will show up and deal with a criminal? It’s like these so-called leaders think that if the police go away crime will too.

We’re not dealing with the brightest crayons in the box, clearly.

Explainers don't get into that. But what about author of the key book 'The End of Policing,' Alex Vitale? Surely he would know. 3/7 https://t.co/JEhRc08Q7g — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 8, 2020

Yeah, surely he would know.

Or not.

Fortunately, NPR asked Vitale the questions: 'What do you do when someone gets murdered? What do you do when someone's house gets robbed?' 4/7 https://t.co/JEhRc08Q7g — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 8, 2020

And he said?

Vitale did not have an answer: 'What I'm talking about is the systematic questioning of the specific roles that police currently undertake, and attempting to develop evidence-based alternatives so that we can dial back our reliance on them.' Huh? 5/7 https://t.co/JEhRc08Q7g — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 8, 2020

EL OH EL.

He did not have an answer.

Because this idea is STUPID.

Beyond stupid.

So stupid that stupid would walk by this idea and say, ‘Damn, that’s stupid.’

Vitale never said what would happen in the event of a murder, which happened 40 times in Minneapolis last year, and 492 times in Chicago. Do social workers show up to solve the crime? What's the 'evidence-based alternative'? 6/7 https://t.co/JEhRc08Q7g — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 8, 2020

A better question is do Social Workers WANT to do this.

So sometime in all the DEFUND THE POLICE! talk, someone should discuss the issue of serious crime. That's an important part of the story, isn't it? 7/7 End. https://t.co/JEhRc08Q7g — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 8, 2020

No no, they’re far too busy making sure the protesters know they ‘hear them.’ The actual consequence and/or details involved with defunding the police haven’t come up just yet.

As we said, STUPID.

The social worker, the criminal, and the victim would hold hands and sing Kumbaya. — Glen Wilson (@GlenWilson2014) June 8, 2020

Awww, there it is!

This is like a bad movie you find on @HBO while stuck at a hotel on the road and you can't sleep. — Ken Matuszak (@oldandslow1961) June 8, 2020

Also consider the loss in business and tourism. Ask 1980s New York City how liberalism worked out. — kujuba (@beacopforaday) June 8, 2020

Unintended consequences will kick in. So is a Minneapolis property owner able to sue the city for physical violence or property damage if the city doesn't meet its obligations to protect its citizens? What if the property owner's insurance rates jump up?

So many questions — Bill Rodgers (@brodgers01) June 8, 2020

Nope, sorry. Not wanting to be robbed is privilege … or something.

Hey man, we don’t make the rules.

Meanwhile, in Minnesota:

"911 – What's your emergency?"

"A burglary."

"Location?"

"Governor's mansion."

"Do you need an ambulance or a social worker?"

"Moving van – I can't fit the sleigh bed into my car." — Douglas Sweetman (@dsweetman2) June 8, 2020

Byron is right, it’s just more talk and virtue-signaling with no real solutions.

Then again, that’s about all we’ve come to expect from Democrats and Progressives.

