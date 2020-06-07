Tom Arnold hitting Rob Reiner up for a second Civil War by borrowing their dad’s hunting rifles may accidentally be the funniest thing the G-List actor has ever tweeted. Nothing says you’re a threat like talking about borrowing your daddy’s gun …

Carol Roth was good enough to make an example of him:

Hey, @BridgetPhetasy, I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but… pic.twitter.com/PE9rBrhjzk — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) June 7, 2020

And c’mon, Rob Reiner? What does he think Meathead is going to do?

By the way, in Tom Arnold’s fantasy civil war, which side do you think has the advantage? The guy who is going to “borrow his dad’s hunting rifle” or the ones who have a bunch and know how to use them? Dude, seriously. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) June 7, 2020

BUT IT’S TIME!!!

Heh.

“Tom Arnold and Rob Reiner in…Civil War, 2020!” — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) June 7, 2020

The laughs don’t stop.

Yup, that flick would go straight to streaming and not because America is in some stupid fraud of a lockdown.

(Narrator: Tom Arnold's dad probably does not own a hunting rifle) — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) June 7, 2020

And if he did he most certainly would not loan it to his son.

If they want to play, bring it. — Stout, please. (@BigAlFishes) June 7, 2020

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

Borrowing is, of course, a transfer that requires all legal loopholes to be jumped through, including waiting periods. Although, by his definition of “2nd Amendment” he probably just meant a musket. pic.twitter.com/eazhm1tNys — Matt Rentschler (@RentsTweets) June 7, 2020

Please note no black people were in the discussion — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) June 7, 2020

We see that more and more. White liberals fighting the good fight without including the very black people they’re supposedly fighting for.

Arnold would accidentally hurt himself and then blame others — Lift Off (@inloworbit) June 7, 2020

Think this was IRONY.. just to be clear.. grammatical.. symbolism.. — MNTriGuy (@Michael58918973) June 7, 2020

Man, we hope so because if not, CRINGE.

***

Related:

‘You should study RIOTS’: Jim Treacher TORCHES Ali Velshi for guilting all of America for being ‘racist’ in vicious back and forth

‘Are you naturally this stupid or do you have to work at it?’ S.E. Cupp gives Twitter a choice of ‘knees’ to take and it does NOT go well

‘You LITERALLY got us into this mess’: Lefties trend #STFUHillary after Hillary Clinton tweets about dismantling systemic racism