Judd Legum must be new to social media because A) this isn’t a video and B) this isn’t Joe Biden in a coffin and C) Trump has been trolling the pearl-clutching Left for YEARS.

We get it, Judd needs to something to pound his little chest about but you’d think by now he’d realize this sort of faux outrage doesn’t hurt Trump, it only helps and actually encourages him.

On second thought, maybe nobody tell him.

Take a look:

Trump just posted an insane video on Facebook featuring Joe Biden in a coffin pic.twitter.com/bEUtafOU9E — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) May 26, 2020

How hard do you think Trump laughed at this?

That’s clearly not Biden himself in the coffin, it’s his campaign.

Not to mention that gif/meme is one of the most popular in social media and has been for months.

And in real life?

HA HA HA HA HA HA

It's a meme mocking the Biden campaign, you feckless twit. — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) May 26, 2020

You're being willfully ignorant so you can feign righteous indignation. But everyone is seeing right through it. Now you just look foolish. — ✝️ Shane's Hat ✝️ (@oklumberman) May 26, 2020

Can you show me the frame where Biden is in the coffin? — Russell Flowers (@ChoralReave) May 26, 2020

This is an appalling. Will Mark just ignore this too? It is also disgusting racism. pic.twitter.com/ZFhT74exZG — Jennifer Jones (@jenjones207) May 26, 2020

REEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE

Shut up Karen — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 26, 2020

Now THAT’S how you use ‘Karen.’

That’s not Joe Biden. That’s a logo. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 26, 2020

He's talking about his campaign, not the man. And this is a popular meme. Use your head. It's that lump 3 feet above your ass. — BearsBasketballMom (@BearsBasketbal1) May 26, 2020

ROFLMBO ir was posted days ago

A SATIRE. A FUNNY. You know — like SNL/Kimmel/etc. You know — the ones you let slide by if they’re trashing Trump. — 𝔓𝔯𝔢𝔰𝔦𝔡𝔢𝔫𝔱 𝔗𝔴𝔢𝔢𝔱𝔶 (@Serafinos) May 26, 2020

If you pull that stick out of your ass you might get the joke. — BGH – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@KissMyCamo) May 26, 2020

Another swing and a huge miss pic.twitter.com/0OuRT5Crc3 — scott coleman (@bandphan) May 26, 2020

Have you missed the last 6 months here? — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) May 26, 2020

It’s like they don’t know Trump.

Or Twitter.

Or anything for that matter.

Best video ever! — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) May 26, 2020

Anyone with half a brain realizes that’s the campaign in the coffin, not Joe — Deplorable Dave (@jeffersonianguy) May 26, 2020

Poor Judd.

This did not go the way he thought it would.

***

