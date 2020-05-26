Judd Legum must be new to social media because A) this isn’t a video and B) this isn’t Joe Biden in a coffin and C) Trump has been trolling the pearl-clutching Left for YEARS.

We get it, Judd needs to something to pound his little chest about but you’d think by now he’d realize this sort of faux outrage doesn’t hurt Trump, it only helps and actually encourages him.

On second thought, maybe nobody tell him.

Take a look:

How hard do you think Trump laughed at this?

That’s clearly not Biden himself in the coffin, it’s his campaign.

Not to mention that gif/meme is one of the most popular in social media and has been for months.

And in real life?

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Trending

REEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE

Now THAT’S how you use ‘Karen.’

It’s like they don’t know Trump.

Or Twitter.

Or anything for that matter.

Poor Judd.

This did not go the way he thought it would.

***

Related:

‘See why most Americans DON’T trust you?!’ Jake Tapper gets fact-DROPPED after listing GA in states where COVID-19 cases are rising

*CRICKETS* from the media: Jim Geraghty DROPS Democrat governors Pritzker, Whitmer, and Northam in just 1 glorious tweet

Taking NO prisoners! Richard Grenell continues to lay WASTE to whiny blue checks all over Twitter who just can’t DEAL with the truth

They KNEW he was innocent! John Huber’s thread on what the Deep State tried to do to George Papadopoulos is a DOOZY

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidencampaignCoffinGIFJudd LegummemeTrumpvideo