Governors Pritzker, Whitmer, and Coonman … sorry, Northam … keep telling their states they are basing their decisions on easing lockdown restrictions on ‘data and science.’

Unless, of course, those restrictions get in THEIR way and then eh, so much for that data and science.

Jim Geraghty dropped a big ol’ MIC right on their tyrannical heads and he only needed one tweet:

Sneak preview of today’s Morning Jolt: Whitmer’s husband wanted his boat in the water early, J.P. Pritzker’s family went to Wisconsin and Florida during lockdown and Ralph Northam was out taking selfies without social distancing or wearing a mask. — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) May 26, 2020

Democrat governors, AKA modern-day tyrants.

And yup, rules for thee but not for me.

C’mon, Americans in these states, WHAT ARE WE WAITING FOR?! Time to stand up and raise Hell.

Or at least time to get out there and LIVE.

At the time of this writing, this editor is waiting for Northam’s presser where he might mandate masks for his citizens after he spent his weekend at the beach without a mask taking selfies with his fans. Stupid times we live in, right?

Crickets from the useless media. — Colleges Ruin Kids (@RuinKids) May 26, 2020

As usual. They’re far too busy covering how the red states are FAILING BIGLY for daring to reopen, even though that’s not really the truth.

It’s all narrative.

So another shocking exposure of the hypocrisy of the left? — Rob Womack (@Rojowo) May 26, 2020

Nobody is shocked.

Socialism ALWAYS works….for those in charge. — dirtseller (@dirtseller) May 26, 2020

That’s how petty authoritarianism works it seems. — Jonny D (@RealJonnyDee) May 26, 2020

One rule for the members of the Politburo, and another for the masses — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) May 26, 2020

Bingo.

It’s the Democrat way.

