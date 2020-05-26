Richard Grenell is our new spirit animal.

True story.

It’s sort of like how we enjoy watching Kayleigh McEnany destroy the press … they don’t know how to deal with people in these positions who don’t mind punching back. So of course, they call them trolls.

Whatever.

We call them badas*es.

Look at this exchange between Richard and Dr. Andreas Nick, Head of German Delegation to Parliamentary Assembly:

Grumble grumble, we don’t like dealing with people who call us on our BS. *shakes tiny fist at the sky*

Trending

Richard responded quite politely:

He works for the American people.

What a novel idea.

And damn right, he does.

Another interaction we thought you’d enjoy:

They just can’t deal with him.

Hilarious, right?!

His response tells you WHY …

YES!

Ok, this editor may have done a teensy little fist pump reading this tweet.

YOU’RE NOT THE BOSS OF US.

***

Related:

They KNEW he was innocent! John Huber’s thread on what the Deep State tried to do to George Papadopoulos is a DOOZY

Said the quiet part out loud –> Byron York uses Politico piece to point to REAL reason Democrats want Americans locked down

Brit Hume takes on HORDE of stupid (including loser who said people should visit Chinatown) after zinging Biden and his ‘masked’ appearance

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DCIDr. Andreas NickGermanyNoah BarkinRichard GrenellTrump