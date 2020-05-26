Byron York shared a Politico piece about Democrats and how they fear ‘rapid growth’ in the third quarter.

Because you know, when America starts doing well it’s bad news for the Democrats. They NEED us to be broken, desperate, and hopeless to buy into their schtick and if America is recovering that’s not good for Biden in November.

Think about that for a minute. What’s good for America is bad for a Democrat.

Hey, we didn’t come up with it:

Democrats fear rapid economic growth in third quarter. 'Best economic data we’ve seen in the history of this country.' For Biden, a worst-case scenario. From @politico https://t.co/ZGd1cUCpBP pic.twitter.com/9IG7UfhzWM — Byron York (@ByronYork) May 26, 2020

From Politico:

In early April, Jason Furman, a top economist in the Obama administration and now a professor at Harvard, was speaking via Zoom to a large bipartisan group of top officials from both parties. The economy had just been shut down, unemployment was spiking, and some policymakers were predicting an era worse than the Great Depression. The economic carnage seemed likely to doom President Donald Trump’s chances at reelection. Furman, tapped to give the opening presentation, looked into his screen of poorly lit boxes of frightened wonks and made a startling claim. “We are about to see the best economic data we’ve seen in the history of this country,” he said.

This country and economy are about to come ROARING back. Yup.

Continued …

Furman’s counterintuitive pitch has caused some Democrats, especially Obama alumni, around Washington to panic. “This is my big worry,” said a former Obama White House official who is still close to the former president. Asked about the level of concern among top party officials, he said, “It’s high — high, high, high, high.”

Their big worry is losing an election, not the country collapsing in on itself.

That tells us everything we need to know about Democrats right now and ain’t none of it good.

And this is why blue states would love to stay closed for an extended amount of time. Democrats cheering for economic failure — Phyliss Walker (@pdkwalk) May 26, 2020

Certainly would be horrible if the economy were to do well. Gosh, just horrible. — muxedo76 (@muxedo76) May 26, 2020

Yep, it’s not about the virus. — Brain (@waddatwit) May 26, 2020

This is why states with D governors refuse to open up. They stopped following science a month ago. We are just their pawns. — Adam Shepherd (@AdamShep2727) May 26, 2020

So much this. ^

Open the damn country.

***

