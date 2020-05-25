The New York Times has time and time again reminded us why they are the King of Repugnant when it comes to useless op-eds written so progressive wastes of space can pat themselves on the back for ‘fighting racism.’ Their latest dumpster of awful is a piece they released over Memorial Day weekend accusing the U.S. Military of celebrating white supremacy.

Hey, we said they were awful.

Ted Cruz, of course, slammed them far better than we can:

On this Memorial Day, we give thanks to the heroic men & women who bravely fought and gave their lives to protect the NYT’s right to call the military Klansmen. https://t.co/eGGYwkAdbE — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 24, 2020

From The New York Times:

Military installations that celebrate white supremacist traitors have loomed steadily larger in the civic landscape since the country began closing smaller bases and consolidating its forces on larger ones. Bases named for men who sought to destroy the Union in the name of racial injustice are an insult to the ideals servicemen and women are sworn to uphold — and an embarrassing artifact of the time when the military itself embraced anti-American values. It is long past time for those bases to be renamed.

What a flaming, stupid pile of garbage on any day of the year. But to share it on Memorial Day weekend?

Get your head out of your a*s, New York Times.

F-CK you, ⁦@nytimes⁩. You publish this garbage during the Memorial Day weekend? You people are the lowest form of scum on earth, and you wonder why you’re hated? https://t.co/0PByvb2R8f — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) May 25, 2020

Brutal yet accurate assessment, Senator. — Leslie (@vamplita) May 24, 2020

I served 16 years, 4 deployments, and you’re right, they have the right to say it, but shouldn’t something in their brains tell them that sometimes keeping their opinion to themselves is the better option — Clayton Macy (@Macy94346) May 25, 2020

This makes my blood boil! OMG! — Susan S W (@mswaller48) May 24, 2020

Let them keep pushing good people to the right.. — Mo Lynch (@MorrisLynch6) May 24, 2020

And that’s what they’re doing.

NYT isn’t fit to line the cage of a bird. Yeah yeah, we know you know.

***

