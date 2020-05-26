CNN’s Jake Tapper was front and center doing his part to keep the panic porn around COVID going. The traditional media love to pretend Georgia is somehow KILLING GRANDMA because they opened up and never looked back …

He had to know this wouldn’t go over well, right?

In 18 states — including Georgia, Arkansas, California and Alabama — the number of new COVID-19 cases is rising.https://t.co/zGkbgVaN8f — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 26, 2020

Jake. C’mon, man.

From CNN:

What used to be typical summer pastimes are now potential breeding grounds for coronavirus. A cluster of new cases emerged after swim party in Arkansas. In Atlanta, several recent prep school graduates also tested positive for the coronavirus, including one who had friends over for a graduation party. In Arkansas, one of the few states that never enacted stay-at-home orders, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the state seemed to be experiencing a “second peak.” Despite the warning, crowds gathered over the weekend in Lake Hamilton, Arkansas, where Karen Lee said many people decided to forgo masks. “We’re all just embracing it,” Lee told CNN affiliate KARK. “I could get killed by Covid today or I could get hit by a bus or a car tomorrow. I am practicing proper handwashing and hygiene.”

How dare those people do NORMAL STUFF!?! Don’t they know we’re all going to DIIIIIIE if we don’t stay inside and hide until the day after the election?!

Hey, we’re certainly not experts but looking at the data the cases don’t seem to be rising.

Maybe CNN has their own special data?

Heh.

Not sure. “Data during the reporting period may be incomplete due to the lag in time between when the case was tested and/or reported and submitted to the Georgia DPH for reporting purposes. This delay can vary depending on the testing facility and/or jurisdiction.” — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 26, 2020

WAIT TWO MORE WEEKS!

These people.

But that’s not what you tweeted. You clearly stated that the number of cases were rising. Now, when challenged, you admit that you don’t know that it’s true. Can you see why most Americans don’t trust you? — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) May 26, 2020

Ooh, ooh, we see why!

Increased testing = increased positives. How many new cases are symptomatic, critically ill, hospitalized, etc.? — Patsy Jones (@pjones59) May 26, 2020

You’re CNN, chump.

A news source for the dumb and desperate. pic.twitter.com/BOMgNPn36q — Davis (@GIass_Onion) May 26, 2020

Oof.

What do you bet, this is misleading? — tab² (@Tommytabtab) May 26, 2020

…because testing has increased dramatically… There, fixed it for you. — Jim Dougherty (@JimHealthpub) May 26, 2020

Demoncrats – lock down forever pic.twitter.com/4WaJHBb1CG — AlzheimerJoe (@AlzheimerJoe) May 26, 2020

You’re so flipping dishonest. Percentage of positives is what matters. You must know this so obviously you’re trying to spread more fear among people who won’t look further. — cml (@CML915) May 26, 2020

This is CNN.

***

Related:

*CRICKETS* from the media: Jim Geraghty DROPS Democrat governors Pritzker, Whitmer, and Northam in just 1 glorious tweet

Taking NO prisoners! Richard Grenell continues to lay WASTE to whiny blue checks all over Twitter who just can’t DEAL with the truth

They KNEW he was innocent! John Huber’s thread on what the Deep State tried to do to George Papadopoulos is a DOOZY

Said the quiet part out loud –> Byron York uses Politico piece to point to REAL reason Democrats want Americans locked down