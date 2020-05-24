Beto O’Rourke … we’d all but forgotten about that guy. EL OH EL.

You guys remember him, right? The furry who tried to beat Ted Cruz, failed, then tried to run for president and failed again?

Beto was also known for one other teensy, weensy little thing as well:

Perfect description for drunk driving, yes. https://t.co/UqFPOT7v7E — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 23, 2020

Oh YEAH, that whole drunk driving thing.

And Dana Loesch is right, that was dangerous, dumb, and weak.

If anyone knows dangerous, dumb, and weak it’s Beto.

Winner. No more calls please. — eagleeye (@Eagleeye7361) May 24, 2020

Not to mention leaving the scene. — Vox Libertatis™ن (@2lanterns) May 24, 2020

That’s RIGHT, he fled!

Wow.

El oh el. Forgot that dude existed. — Justin (@Jeller51) May 24, 2020

Don’t feel bad, we did too and we write about this crap for a living.

Wonder if he knows he’s describing his entire life in politics 🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️ — Buhlockay (@HalfwayCrook86) May 23, 2020

Painful.

You win the internet! — Jaimy Blanco for Congress (@JaimyBlanco) May 23, 2020

Dana winning the internet? Must be a day that ends in ‘y’.

