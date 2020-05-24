There are some threads on Twitter that really need no introduction when we cover them on Twitchy. This thread from @Duke_Lucas_ where he takes Joe Biden’s repugnant and racist comment, ‘You ain’t black’ apart with humor and wit is one of those threads.

This editor laughed at this so much … she had to share it.

Many different cheeses.

Alrighty.

Annnd we’re officially dead.

Of course.

We didn’t write it.

We didn’t draw it.

We laughed at it.

We included it in this article.

But … yeah, we didn’t do it.

HA HA HA HA HA

He made Twitter laugh while proving a point … a point Joe Biden hasn’t figured out after 40 years of public service.

***

