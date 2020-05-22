Like many other black Americans, Marc Lamont Hill appears to be very angry about Joe Biden’s racist and unacceptable comments from this morning when he told black people if they aren’t voting for him then ‘they ain’t black.’ He had this to say:

‘We can no longer applaud and reward liberal white people for showing basic decency or, worse, merely hiding their racism.’

Bingo.

Guess Biden’s biggest fanboy, Chris D. Jackson (who we’ve never heard of before today) didn’t like Marc’s tweet:

Ok?

Imagine being an annoying white guy lecturing a black man on racism.

There’s a reason he’s a Biden fanboy.

Clearly Chris does care, otherwise, he wouldn’t be shrieking at Marc.

And there it is … but TRUMP.

Weak.

