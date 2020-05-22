Yesterday Rep. Eric Swalwell was ‘Karensplaining’ his repugnant anti-Trump ad to Kristy Swanson (which seriously grossed her out) and now today he’s trying to pick a fight with Richard Grenell. We’re starting to wonder if he’s been eating paint chips in his spare time because HOOboy, what a maroon. Although it is possible the humiliation of being the first Democrat to drop out of the presidential primary plus being known as the dingus who farted loudly on live television might wear on the man …

They never learn.

Richard responded:

Nice sideways dig at Swalwell.

We’re not sure if he ignored it or wasn’t bright enough to realize what Richard said, but he did respond:

Ask and ye shall receive, ya’ nob.

BOOM.

Just compare your committee’s transcripts to your public statements. Hrm.

Is it our imagination or was Richard sort of ‘warning’ Swalwell about what else is coming? What else he knows?

All the popcorn.

Ooh, ooh, we know!

Totally.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Just a smidge.

We know, Eric has never been the sharpest tool in the shed but wow.

***

