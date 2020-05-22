Any minute now, Ashton Kutcher is going to hop out from behind the bushes in the Rose Garden and tell America we’ve been punked with this Joe Biden campaign … right? RIGHT?! And if this is the best Democrats can do BOY HOWDY, they are in some serious trouble.

Joe Biden has largely been absent from the public eye recently – and given how his interviews when he does enter the public arena are going, it’s not hard to see why.

First, ol’ Joe went on ‘The Breakfast Club’ and told the black host ‘he ain’t black’ if he doesn’t know if he’s voting for Trump or Biden (no, we are NOT making that up.) Then, Joe went on CNBC and did this:

He’s going to beat Joe Biden.

Dude.

C’mon.

Biden is seriously out-Bidening himself today.

We’re starting to see why they keep him in a basement.

Wow.

— UPDATED —

Some are saying Joe said he will ‘be Joe Biden’:

You decide.

***

