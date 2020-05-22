It’s obvious anytime Hillary starts feeling as irrelevant as she truly is she pops her gnarly, funky little dyed head out on Twitter and says something stupid.

She must be feeling that way today because she tweeted this …

A study of 96,000 coronavirus patients found that those who received a drug Trump has promoted as a treatment had a “significantly higher risk of death compared with those who did not.” The president needs to stop playing a doctor on TV.https://t.co/0bimpU2WXG — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 22, 2020

If she was trying to discredit the Washington Post story by sharing it she succeeded.

You’d think by now someone close to her would tell her to stop tweeting but nope.

All you do is lie. — Colleges Ruin Kids (@RuinKids) May 22, 2020

A study of 96,000 coronavirus patients found that Epstein did not kill him self. — Mike R (@calrican) May 22, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

The study’s not definitive, as it’s not a clinical trial. And the drug needs to be taken with zinc to be effective. — Michael J. Fell (@MichaelJFell) May 22, 2020

You need to tell that to Amy Klobuchar.

FINALLY! Amy Klobuchar Admits Miracle Drug Hydroxychloroquine Saved Her Husband's Life (VIDEO) https://t.co/ZSqtPJ4KXu via @gatewaypundit — Rome on the Potomac (@BillBaker63) May 22, 2020

Oops.

This is so false and you are doing serious damage to allowing scientists and doctors handle trials with this medicine as it has shown promise early on. Big Pharma paying you Hill Dawg? — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) May 22, 2020

Shilling for the boss again? pic.twitter.com/JmyIqgwQrk — Mr Wizard (@TheWizardsQuest) May 22, 2020

Oof.

Stop fear mongering and go eat some ice cream with Nancy. — Where's the Toilet Paper (@rhubarbcrunch) May 22, 2020

So you want the Doctors who prescribe this to be arrested or what? Shelter in place, Madame Neverwill. — John Wright (@jww372) May 22, 2020

Then I guess you should be thrilled that he taking it! pic.twitter.com/PjP6uaOZjj — BamZoom (@BamZoomtoo) May 22, 2020

you've been playing Potus on social media for over 4 years Hill. #HotSauce #YouAintBlack — Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) May 22, 2020

But she ain’t in no ways TIIIIAAARED.

***

