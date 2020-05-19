Oliver Darcy really really really really really wants to be the new Brian Stelter.

Don’t look at us, man, we don’t get it.

At all.

For example, Oliver’s obsession with Fox News is almost at Stelter levels:

Fox can't get its story straight: While one host zings Trump for taking hydorxychloroquine, another host encourages its use. While one medical contributor calls it "highly irresponsible," another says it's "reasonable." What are viewers to believe? https://t.co/6tWjJ1llnR — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 19, 2020

CNN talking heads are SO JEALOUS of Fox News because they know they can’t even begin to compete so they spend their time trying to discredit them.

Imagine how much better off they would be if they spent that time focusing on their own network and making their product better.

Janice Dean tried to politely explain how different people on the same network can have different opinions because you know, they’re not robots.

Or bots, like Jennifer Rubin.

I see both sides of the story. Isn’t that crazy that there’s two sides as long as it’s explained properly? All drugs can be dangerous if not used properly. I understand Neil’s take and I understand the other side that it can be beneficial. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 19, 2020

Who knew?

But Oliver dug his silly little heels in:

The FDA has cautioned against its use outside a hospital setting or clinical trial and stated the drug has “not been shown to be safe and effective for treating or preventing COVID-19.” Not sure we need to “both sides” this one or mock media for pointing it out, like Laura did. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 19, 2020

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we might do permanent damage.

Thanks Dr. Oliver. I’m also on a drug that could cause death. I don’t go around telling people to go on it and at the same time I’m under a doctors care. The President is under a doctors care while he’s on it so then what’s the problem? Oh never mind. You don’t see both sides. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 19, 2020

He can’t see both sides.

Otherwise, he wouldn’t work at CNN.

So then why did Fox’s senior managing editor of health news call the move “highly irresponsible “? — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 19, 2020

*sigh*

‘Dr. Oliver’ would be better off just admitting all he really cares about doing here is discrediting Fox News because he’s jelly that no one gives a crap about his silly little network. Especially since the airports aren’t nearly as busy these days.

Janice ended with this:

There are arguments on both sides. We found out from the President’s doctor last night that he thinks it’s ok for him to be on it. I’m ok with that. If he was just taking it with no doctor supervision then yah it’s a problem. You keep doing you, Dr Oliver. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 19, 2020

You keep doing you, Dr. Oliver.

Heh.

***

