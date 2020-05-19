People always joke about government â€˜sending a strongly worded letterâ€™ because thatâ€™s usually their go-to when dealing with anything out of line. â€˜Donâ€™t make us write a strongly-worded letter,â€™ and so on.

But this letter from Trump to Dr. Tedros of the World Health Organization is â€¦ well, you decide if itâ€™s strongly-worded or not.

Gonna leave a mark, eh Tedros?

Especially the end:

â€˜I cannot allow American taxpayer dollars to continue to finance an organization that, in its present state, is so clearly not serving Americaâ€™s interests.â€™

Boom.

So much Boom.

Trending

Hereâ€™s an idea, Dr. Tedros, ask China to make up the difference.

They owe you.

***

Related:

WOW, in her OWN words even! S.E. Cupp â€˜ends the suspenseâ€™ and admits sheâ€™s a TDS-infected, Pelosi supporting, flaming hypocrite

BOT ABUSE! Free Beacon â€˜forcedâ€™ a bot to read 1K Jennifer Rubin columns and then write 1 of its own and OMG itâ€™s spectacular

Losing. Their. MINDS! Chris Cillizza calls Trump â€˜an unlikable jerk that gets stuff doneâ€™ and the Left breaks out pitchforks and torches

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Dr. TedrosletterTrumpWHOWorld Health Organization