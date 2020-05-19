Nancy Pelosi called Trump fat.

Yeah, we know, everything is stupid … but she did.

Basically, Pelosi claimed that since Trump is overweight taking hydroxychloroquine is more dangerous for him; who knew even meds could become politically motivated and yet, here we are. As we said, everything is really stupid and sadly we’re not seeing any signs of things getting smarter anytime soon.

Carmine Sabia wondered if S.E. Cupp would call Pelosi out for fat-shaming Trump:

I'm wondering if @SECupp and others would find it knee slapping hilarious if President Donald Trump called someone morbidly obese or would the words fat shaming be trending? I want to make certain we are playing by the same rule book. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) May 19, 2020

And of course, since S.E. Cupp has remained totally consistent and objective in her reporting she absolutely called Pelosi out in the same way she’s called Trump himself out. JUST KIDDING. C’mon, you knew we were totally full of it, right?

This is what she really said:

Let me end the suspense. Trump’s called multiple women fat, slobs, pigs, dogs. He bragged about grabbing us by the pussy. He attacked female journalists and wishes we’d be more like a subservient 1950s housewife. So, yeah. When Pelosi calls him obese I find it f*cking hilarious. https://t.co/jlUwHkQmUw — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) May 19, 2020

Hey, at least Cupp isn’t pretending to be a rational libertarian anymore, right?

No?

We tried.

No argument.

Fair enough. Live by the sword die by the sword, so to speak. Only its not a winning strategy. Lots of offended fat people in America wish they were as fit as the Donald. But you do you SE CUPP. Keep up the losing TDS strategy. 😉🙋🏻‍♀️ — RabbitHoleRedux (@everSoTweetly4u) May 19, 2020

So many broken.

Cool…so you have no moral standing to COMPLAIN when he continues to act badly… — Harry Gato (@harrygato) May 19, 2020

Oh, she’ll still complain when Trump says something ‘mean.’

So. You're a hypocrite. Got it. — Lexi (@penngirl72) May 19, 2020

Sorry this is happening to you. You write, "wishes we’d be more like a subservient 1950s housewife". Reflect on that as your issue in the scale of importance. — Bill McLaughlin (@whydoIcare8) May 19, 2020

Yeah, we haven’t seen that from Trump either. Sure, he’s called ugly and not-so-ugly women names (sorry, Joy Behar is no looker … IT’S THE TRUTH) and yup, he did talk about how some women will let rich and powerful men grab their vaginas … but the 50s housewife thing? Eh.

Thinking she may be virtue-signaling on steroids with that one.

Because you’ve become an unprincipled hypocrite. Breaking news. — The Original GayParrot (@GayPatriotTM) May 19, 2020

You don’t get to clutch your pearls when someone calls Stacy Abrams fat. Your rules. As long as your side is doing the name calling it’s “hilarious”. — Travis (@GreatBelin) May 19, 2020

What happened to you? — Karsten Kinstler (@KarstenKinstler) May 19, 2020

Trump.

Fat-shaming is back on the menu! — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) May 19, 2020

Ok. So then you're liking the same attributes of Trump's in other people. Be consistent ffs. — Live Free Or Deb🦦🌼🌼 (@livefreeordeb) May 19, 2020

Hey now, she works for CNN. Let’s not pretend any of them know a damn thing about consistency.

