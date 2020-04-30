It’s rare that we at Twitchy feel sorry for someone in Hollywood because let’s face it, most of the time it’s people like Alyssa Milano or Patricia Arquette making total fools of themselves babbling about how bad the orange man is. But reading this from Rose McGowan, who truly has been the single most consistent voice in the #MeToo and #BelieveAllWomen agenda, had this editor feeling a tremendous amount of empathy for her.

I’m really sad, and I’m really tired. I normally share thoughts, but tonight it’s emotion. pic.twitter.com/mhtaoW6dTd — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) April 29, 2020

We hate to break it to Rose, but the Democrats (and the media) are just showing their true colors once again. Republicans have spent decades being painted as the heartless party but really they are the party that freed the slaves and fought for women to have the right to vote. And any a-hole claiming the parties magically switched can eat a big ol’ bag of … hammers. Yeah, that’s it, hammers.

Seriously, sometimes the ‘good guys’ are in places you’d never think to look:

Rose, I can’t imagine what you’re feeling now. But I can’t help to think that the #MeToo movement & the lack of reporting on Tara Reade has in part led you to this post tonight. There are very few politicians or people we can actually trust. All I want is honesty. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) April 30, 2020

Scott Presler is the bomb.

‘Nuff said.

I was raised Democrat as well and were always taught they were the party of the working man and the poor.

When I found out the truth it was hard to walk away but once I did I never looked back. #WalkAway — Mandy ☕🦋🇺🇸 (@SpringSteps) April 30, 2020

Hmmmmm. Hope you come out all right. We aren’t evil – conservatives. Then again, I doubt Democrats are either.

But the powerful that run out government? Yeah. We see you. — Wes Watson (@_Wes) April 30, 2020

🙏🏻 for your health, wellbeing and happiness. 🌹 — magalopes (@mlwelch31) April 30, 2020

You’re almost there Rose. Lemme know when you wanna chat… — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) April 30, 2020

I’ve been in your shoes. Trust me, it gets better on the other side. Talk to @BrandonStraka. Come over to our team. #WalkAway people are the most accepting and welcoming bunch you’ll find anywhere. You don’t need to vote a certain way to be accepted. Just have an open mind. — Dr. Karlyn Borysenko (@DrKarlynB) April 30, 2020

Rose, this breaks my heart for many reasons, mostly because I identify with all the feelings you're expressing on a soul level. You're one of the few who has been consistent and that cannot be easy on you. I'm sorry and I'm here for you in whatever way I can be. Sending love. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) April 30, 2020

Hey @rosemcgowan-I read ur post & identified w so many of your feelings bc I went through so many of the same feelings a few yrs ago. I walked away from the Dem Party-& it was a very painful decision at the time. Now I know it was exactly the right choice.Would love to talk 2 u❤️ https://t.co/2jE5mUyrmd — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) April 30, 2020

Psst … Rose, it’s worth a shot.

