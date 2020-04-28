Imagine being THIS ANGRY because Governor Abbott is trying to keep his state’s economy from completely tanking. Granted, we’re willing to bet Dr. John ‘Has His Pronouns in His Bio’ Biggan spends most of his time being angry and complaining about Abbott and Republicans in general but still.

This is just a bad tweet.

Greg Abbott is opening restaurants, malls, and movie theatres on Friday. Two things I will be doing: 1) Keeping track of which ones open and never going there again. 2) Working like hell to get rid of this asshole in 2024. — Dr. John Biggan (@Biggan4Congress) April 27, 2020

HE’S KEEPING TRACK OF YOU SMALL BUSINESSES! AND YOU’LL PAY THE PRICE!

Seriously?

What an a-hole.

This is the type of guy who you see in grocery stores tattling on people who forget that aisles are ‘one way’ right now.

Not supporting small businesses bc they choose to do business seems like a dumbass move. — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) April 28, 2020

Well, that describes Democrats. — Amy (@auntieamy90) April 28, 2020

Probably keeping a list of people you see outside too, right Doc? Can’t be unprepared when the gestapo asks you to rat out your neighbors. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) April 27, 2020

Careful, you’ll make the LIST!

Stay home then. — Robert Beare (@RoBeare69) April 28, 2020

Karen. Just stay home.

Poor guy… — Sagacious Guy (@RealSagacity) April 28, 2020

You could always bite the bullet and move to the Northeast. I'm sure they'd love to have you. — Reuenthal_800 (@MAurelius161180) April 28, 2020

We see you post your pronouns. How sweet. Please Google Zuby’s Razor. — Neal Boortz (@Talkmaster) April 27, 2020

You mad, boo? — The Turquoise Temptress (@heartsabustin) April 28, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Just move to California. You'll fit in better there — Duchess of House Arrest AnnaD (@AnnaDsays) April 27, 2020

When you say "this asshole," I assume you're looking in a mirror. — Jack (@SkipTerrio) April 28, 2020

Hey Karen; why don’t you just speak to the manager? — Hippity Doo Da (@HippityD) April 28, 2020

You could just move Karen. — 1000thghost (@1000thghostauto) April 28, 2020

How sciency of you. — Tater's Tots (@Ghost80676223) April 28, 2020

Good job trying to bankrupt businesses trying to survive, Karen. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 28, 2020

Show us on the doll where the man in the wheelchair hurt you. — Political Sock (@PoliticalSock) April 28, 2020

