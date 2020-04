You guys remember The Bulwark, right? The site founded by a bunch of tantrum-throwing Never Trumpers who pretend they’re somehow conserving conservatism by supporting and even endorsing Joe Biden.

Yes, the same Joe Biden who has been accused of sexual assault and whose accuser has far more evidence than Kavanaugh’s accuser ever did?

Welp, seems they have taken the latest pathetic talking point of comparing COVID to Vietnam to blame Trump for American deaths and run with it.