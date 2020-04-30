Feminists believe all women … but will still vote for Biden. Classy.

Well, at least Emily Lindin says she will.

I believe Tara Reade. I also plan to vote for Biden, because the only other option is a serial criminal whose crimes include multiple sexual assaults and who’s proven he simply cannot run the country — that’s just the way it is. It feels gross. Yuck. #VoteBlueToSaveAmerica — Emily Lindin (@EmilyLindin) April 17, 2020

Remind us again of the evidence against Trump’s so-called multiple sexual assaults? You’d think this would be a far bigger news story if this were true. But hey, she’s ok with Biden because he’s just got the one accusation … even though there is far more evidence against Biden than there ever was against Kavanaugh.

She’s the gal who was AOK with innocent men losing their jobs over false sexual assault allegations FYI:

She was in fact not at all concerned about innocent men losing their jobs.

As we said before, super classy.

That goes to show how many Gruber stupid people are still out there that are willing to believe the lies of Democrat party making it appear Trump is something he is not.

Look at all the deep seeded Democrat investigations into President Trump and he’s innocent every time! smh pic.twitter.com/kiKkwQkt4z — 𝒮𝑒𝓇𝒶𝒻𝒾𝓃𝑜𝓈 (@Serafinos) April 30, 2020

You’re a fraud. Nothing more. Nothing less. — 🍀O’Dhonnabhain🦉 (@ODhonnabhain) April 30, 2020

Oppose sexual harassment and sexual assault, unless Democrat. Bold plan. — Adso of Melk (@PalimpsestMan) April 30, 2020

At least she’s not trying to hide her hypocrisy … or something.

Vote for Amash. Vote for the communist party candidate like John Brennan did. I voted for @smod4real in 2016. You're just a immoral, unethical, unprincipled blowhard who wants to pretend otherwise. — Coalcracker (@CrackingCoal) April 30, 2020

You must be so proud for standing by his conviction. — Gardrail (@Gardrail) April 30, 2020

“He’s my kind of Rapist.” pic.twitter.com/HePlrmFu3D — Attack Snake (@MingusYaDingus) April 30, 2020

Ouch.

How do you sleep at night? — Ryan B. Leslie (@RyanBLeslie) April 30, 2020

"I am consciously voting for a man I believe to be a rapist." Well. — Chris Seay (@ChrisSeay104) April 30, 2020

As long as you think your principles are intact here….yay you? — Don’t Stand So Close to Dawn (@aurora_g96) April 30, 2020

Then Venn Diagram of you, principles and caring about sexual assault victims is just 3 circles not intersecting in any way, isn’t it? — Non-Jags Board Game Guy (@MoviePaul) April 30, 2020

"My guys sexual assaults are less bad than your guys'!" –@EmilyLindin — Grand Admiral Nick (@admiral_nick) April 30, 2020

Bold move, Cotton.

***

