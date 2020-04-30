Feminists believe all women … but will still vote for Biden. Classy.

Well, at least Emily Lindin says she will.

Remind us again of the evidence against Trump’s so-called multiple sexual assaults? You’d think this would be a far bigger news story if this were true. But hey, she’s ok with Biden because he’s just got the one accusation … even though there is far more evidence against Biden than there ever was against Kavanaugh.

She’s the gal who was AOK with innocent men losing their jobs over false sexual assault allegations FYI:

She was in fact not at all concerned about innocent men losing their jobs.

As we said before, super classy.

At least she’s not trying to hide her hypocrisy … or something.

Ouch.

Bold move, Cotton.

***

