Brit Hume keeps challenging each and every ‘barrier’ the Karens and doomsday prophets (aka the media) keep trying to put up to keep Americans from getting back to some sense of ‘normal’ with COVID. This time our go-to for a voice of reason pulled an article from the Wall Street Journal about whether or not masks are necessary for people exercising outside …

From article:“there is no com­pelling med­ical rea­son for peo­ple who are ex­er­cis­ing out­side and main­tain­ing so­cial dis­tanc­ing to wear a mask, says Henry Cham­bers, pro­fes­sor in the Di­vi­sion of In­fec­tious Dis­eases at [USC, San Francisco]” https://t.co/y5bkbPKuor — Brit Hume (@brithume) April 30, 2020

Could masks be just another form of overreach? Hrm.

From the Wall Street Journal:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone now wear a mask of some kind when they leave home, and some cities and towns require a facial covering if you are outside. However, there is no compelling medical reason for people who are exercising outside and maintaining social distancing to wear a mask, says Henry Chambers, a professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of California, San Francisco. You’re wearing a mask to protect others so that if you are infected and discharging a virus through your mouth and nose—which is believed to be the most common mode of transmission—then the mask serves as a barrier between others and the infected droplets, he says. If you didn’t have the mask on, and are breathing really hard, could someone else breathe in those droplets? “That’s where the distancing comes in,” Dr. Chambers says.

If governors think they can force all Americans to wear masks when they are outdoors they’ve got another think coming.

I’ve been through OSHA training many times, and a mask can be detrimental to you lungs and heart if you wear it especially while exercising and breathing heavy. I guess nobody cares about that any more? — RoBert Maverik..⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@BertMaverik) April 30, 2020

It’s the dumbest thing to see people jogging with masks on. Probably not even healthy. — City Girl (@ConservCityGirl) April 30, 2020

Sucking in carbon dioxide while running makes no sense. — kerry dougherty (@kerrydougherty) April 30, 2020

Good, because I would totally hyperventilate. — charity (@charitabee) April 30, 2020

Perhaps the only thing it prevents is dirty looks from those who are? — Matt’s Holstein steer emporium (@MattHintz3) April 30, 2020

Isn’t that the truth?

Heh.

And God FORBID you sneeze in public …

When running or doing other relatively strenuous exercises, you shouldn't wear a mask, as this will result in insufficient oxygen and is very dangerous. — Dr. 2fox (@good2fox) April 30, 2020

Sounds like social distancing is the key here folks.

Or, you know, if you don’t feel good stay home.

Wash your hands.

Rest.

Drink fluids.

Common sense … which is way too unpopular these days.

***

