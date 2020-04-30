With all of the COVID chaos going on in the news, you know the Flynn piece was big if it was seen and even heard. Seriously. Weâ€™ve been talking about Tara Reade and Joe Biden for weeks (months?) and we are just now seeing it sort of rumble in the media (Chris Hayes, yikes!) so yeah, Flynn is a big deal.

Especially with the way the media are trying to claim otherwise.

Brian Cates wrote a fairly brutal â€¦ even ruthless â€¦ thread on the part the â€˜fake news mediaâ€™ played with Flynn:

Gird your loins, Fake News Media. The month of May is going to kill your most deeply and fervently beloved narratives about SpyGate and the @GenFlynn case in brutal fashion. You use anonymous leaks to push your fake news. â€” Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart's Army! (@drawandstrike) April 30, 2020

Media may find there ARE indeed consequences. Finally.

Keep going.

These guys use ON THE RECORD testimony & evidence. Your bullshit fake news canâ€™t compete with it. I canâ€™t tell you how much Iâ€™m going to enjoy watching this unfold. pic.twitter.com/sEyY0RYycQ â€” Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart's Army! (@drawandstrike) April 30, 2020

Weâ€™re all stocked up on popcorn.

Even on toilet paper.

RIGHT?!

Our narrative about Flynn is still true! they whined louder with ever-increasing desperation. https://t.co/x5lp57AsGo â€” Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart's Army! (@drawandstrike) April 30, 2020

Listen Grep P. Miller. You still don't get it, do you? Every single federal official you covered for as anonymous source as they were placing Flynn under suspicion of being a Russian agent is about to be **fully exposed**. â€” Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart's Army! (@drawandstrike) April 30, 2020

This is gonna be huge.

We're not **at** the Fake News Media's complicity in this scandal yet. We're at the point where the docs are going public between the corrupt federal officials themselves brainstorming about how to create a pretext to investigate Flynn & get him fired. â€” Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart's Army! (@drawandstrike) April 30, 2020

The documents about these federal law enforcement & intelligence officials LEAKING to the media to place people like Flynn under suspicion of being compromised by Russia so they could move to 'investigate' them, that's coming later. â€” Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart's Army! (@drawandstrike) April 30, 2020

Side note, itâ€™s been so long since weâ€™ve been able to talk about anything news-worthy outside of the virus â€¦ this feels great. Heh.

Ok, back to the thread.

I dubbed this sordid circular practice "strategic leaking". You have a target you want to take down for political reasons, you use a leak to the media to drive news narrative placing that person under suspicion & then you move to act on the suspicion your own leaking caused. â€” Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart's Army! (@drawandstrike) April 30, 2020

Strategic leaking sounds sorta yucky. Just sayinâ€™.

But you're too stupid to admit what's coming. You still think the media's complicity in targeting people for bogus, politically motivated witch hunts is going to remain a secret. Well you're wrong about that. Nunes got Fusion's bank records over two years ago. â€” Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart's Army! (@drawandstrike) April 30, 2020

So no, Greg P. Miller. There is 0% chance the role key Fake News Media outlets played in launching bogus politically motivated investigations of Trump & his associates won't be exposed. You're about to have one of the worst months of your entire life this May. â€” Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart's Army! (@drawandstrike) April 30, 2020

Every single rotten act political activists disguised as reporters engaged in to help corrupt federal officials plant bogus stories in the news so innocent people could be targeted and then investigated is going to be fully aired out. pic.twitter.com/FrYy1s0rZa â€” Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart's Army! (@drawandstrike) April 30, 2020

Fake News cannot stop what is coming. And all they are going to have to try to distract from the documentary evidence & the eyewitness testimony that Durham & other US Attorneys will bring into court isâ€¦ their usual BS fake news based on ghosts mumbling behind a curtain. â€” Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart's Army! (@drawandstrike) April 30, 2020

Hey Fake News Media: I'll even give you a BIG HINT where things are headed on this front. When Durham shows what all that $$$ he was being given out of the Pentago's ONA went, you're going to be forced to cover how Halper falsely accused @RealSLokhova of being a Russian agent. pic.twitter.com/pTIdxzmEWK â€” Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart's Army! (@drawandstrike) April 30, 2020

While you've spent the past 4 years printing whatever BS fake story some anonymous federal official handed you to target innocent people to start political witch hunts, I was working with a bunch of citizen journalists pursuing the truth about what REALLY HAPPENED. pic.twitter.com/rQFtzPspBV â€” Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart's Army! (@drawandstrike) April 30, 2020

It's not just corrupt federal officials who abused their offices to target and persecute innocent people over POLITICS. The MEDIA people who eagerly and enthusiastically helped these dirty cops to do this are also going down. And I'm going to ENJOY every minute of it. /end â€” Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart's Army! (@drawandstrike) April 30, 2020

Letâ€™s hope Cates is right. #Reckoning

***

