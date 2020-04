You’d think people who have been either implicated in the Flynn scandal or who enabled them would be a teensy bit careful about what they’re tweeting right now with everything that’s come out about the FBI in the last couple of days. Maybe they’d even be quiet for a change …

Lisa Page @NatSecLisa and @benjaminwittes are very quiet tonight! — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 30, 2020

But nope.

Take for example Benjamin Wittes:

I am?

I did a live YouTube show with @Klonick and @IlvesToomas this evening. earlier today I tweeted a very large chameleon made entirely of succulents. https://t.co/dcbSz5zAtP — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) April 30, 2020

Oh, teehee. So very funny.

This one though, this one is especially obnoxious:

I’ve been busy sending text messages. https://t.co/M57odZEtmM — Lisa Page (@NatSecLisa) April 30, 2020

HILARIOUS Lisa.

You’re super edgy.

And they wonder why so many people are so angry.

Mollie Hemingway was good enough to bring them back to reality:

See, it's totally funny the damage they did to the country! Why aren't you laughing with media favorites Professor Tick Tock Von Boom Boom and Lisa Page? https://t.co/y2Swl73U4q — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 30, 2020

Thinking Mollie pretty much summed it up.

Again Mollie sticks the landing. A perfect 10. — Greg (@Arcticwolff) April 30, 2020

Their hubris will be their undoing. — singlemaltscotch (@singlemltscotch) April 30, 2020

Let’s hope so.

Vile people. — Katalina 🤔 (@nonstahp) April 30, 2020

Wait, there's a Professor Tick Tock Von Boom Boom? I've been following too much virus stuff and not enough of whatever this is — raia minassian, md (@RaiaMinassian) April 30, 2020

We kinda sorta love the name Professor Tick Tock Von Boom Boom.

He still believes in Comey’s higher calling. — Phillip Ruland (@Rulo123) April 30, 2020

Imagine this blatant arrogance from the Watergate break-in team. It’s almost as if they know they won’t face any consequences for any of this. Actually, they probably won’t, and the American people should rightfully have zero faith in the system anymore, if they don’t. — Eric Hellwig (@Coach_Hellwig) April 30, 2020

Save this teehee. It won't age well. — joe warner (@jwarner180) April 30, 2020

Consider it saved.

