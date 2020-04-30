Youâ€™d think people who have been either implicated in the Flynn scandal or who enabled them would be a teensy bit careful about what theyâ€™re tweeting right now with everything thatâ€™s come out about the FBI in the last couple of days. Maybe theyâ€™d even be quiet for a change â€¦

Lisa Page @NatSecLisa and @benjaminwittes are very quiet tonight! â€” Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 30, 2020

But nope.

Take for example Benjamin Wittes:

I am?

I did a live YouTube show with @Klonick and @IlvesToomas this evening. earlier today I tweeted a very large chameleon made entirely of succulents. https://t.co/dcbSz5zAtP â€” Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) April 30, 2020

Oh, teehee. So very funny.

This one though, this one is especially obnoxious:

Iâ€™ve been busy sending text messages. https://t.co/M57odZEtmM â€” Lisa Page (@NatSecLisa) April 30, 2020

HILARIOUS Lisa.

Youâ€™re super edgy.

And they wonder why so many people are so angry.

Mollie Hemingway was good enough to bring them back to reality:

See, it's totally funny the damage they did to the country! Why aren't you laughing with media favorites Professor Tick Tock Von Boom Boom and Lisa Page? https://t.co/y2Swl73U4q â€” Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 30, 2020

Thinking Mollie pretty much summed it up.

Again Mollie sticks the landing. A perfect 10. â€” Greg (@Arcticwolff) April 30, 2020

Their hubris will be their undoing. â€” singlemaltscotch (@singlemltscotch) April 30, 2020

Letâ€™s hope so.

Vile people. â€” Katalina ðŸ¤” (@nonstahp) April 30, 2020

Wait, there's a Professor Tick Tock Von Boom Boom? I've been following too much virus stuff and not enough of whatever this is â€” raia minassian, md (@RaiaMinassian) April 30, 2020

We kinda sorta love the name Professor Tick Tock Von Boom Boom.

He still believes in Comeyâ€™s higher calling. â€” Phillip Ruland (@Rulo123) April 30, 2020

Imagine this blatant arrogance from the Watergate break-in team. Itâ€™s almost as if they know they wonâ€™t face any consequences for any of this. Actually, they probably wonâ€™t, and the American people should rightfully have zero faith in the system anymore, if they donâ€™t. â€” Eric Hellwig (@Coach_Hellwig) April 30, 2020

Save this teehee. It won't age well. â€” joe warner (@jwarner180) April 30, 2020

Consider it saved.

***

Related:

â€˜It makes no SENSEâ€™! Brit Hume once again debunks the scolds and Karens of the COVID world, this time on the use of masks

â€˜Media who did this are going DOWNâ€™! Brian Cates takes the â€˜fake news mediaâ€™ APART in straight-up savage thread on Flynn and WOW

UN-GLITTER-GLUED! Chris Hayes covers Tara Readeâ€™s allegations against Joe Biden and Lefties just LOSE IT, trend #FireChrisHayes