It must be nice for Democrats to have a publication like USA Today write a hit-job on the woman making allegations against their likely presidential candidate. Surely USA Today would do their due diligence in covering Tara Reade and her story … right?

Right?

Or maybe they glazed over some parts that didn’t fuel skepticism over Tara’s allegations:

A few points regarding this popular piece on Tara Reade's claims against Biden that I think glaze over some info https://t.co/HcekW54ejf — Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) April 30, 2020

Probably no coincidence that the guy who wrote the anti-Tara piece is a proud resister, at least according to his bio.

Just sayin’.

Re: "It's odd" she doesn't have her complaint & NYT couldn't find it

In Reade's telling, she filled out a piece of paper, gave it to a Senate office, and never heard anything back. As @SaysSimonson

and I mention here, this was b4 record-keeping reforms. https://t.co/NcLQLyJYfe pic.twitter.com/Fit5KucamS — Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) April 30, 2020

So they cast doubt on her actual complaint without giving all of the context.

Shocker.

Re: the point that The Union said she was "pushed out" while NYT says she fired, so the author says that's a "lie" This just seems like a lot hanging on the phrasing of the Union report here. Also, the Union report said she felt pushed out! & NYT never uses the word "fired" pic.twitter.com/GpNKoQiE1R — Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) April 30, 2020

Oopsie.

That there is what we call drawing a convenient conclusion.

Also, the NYT found two interns who confirmed Reade's claim that she was abruptly removed from supervising interns — Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) April 30, 2020

Well well well.

Any other critiques would veer into opinion, but these were two big points that I read and thought "but wait, this is leaving something out" — Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) April 30, 2020

We’re going to see a lot of ‘this is leaving something out’ as the media try to spin Tara’s allegations as political fodder and trolling the #MeToo movement.

Also think it's relevant for readers to know that the author has said "Kavanaugh was credibly charged with attempted rape." I found that interesting, anyway. https://t.co/6H8JlrZrGF pic.twitter.com/DzdTrswdlX — Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) April 30, 2020

But he’s not biased. Nope.

***

Related:

Mollie Hemingway gets Medieval on Benjamin Wittes and Lisa Page for literally laughing about the damage they did to this country

‘It makes no SENSE’! Brit Hume once again debunks the scolds and Karens of the COVID world, this time on the use of masks

‘Media who did this are going DOWN’! Brian Cates takes the ‘fake news media’ APART in straight-up savage thread on Flynn and WOW