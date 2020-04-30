Sooo … apparently people can tweet in an accent. Don’t make that face, we’re not the ‘propaganda detector’ that Liz Burgh apparently is. We had no idea you could tweet in an accent.

Y’all.

Well, I had planned to spend a good chunk of time reading Tara's old tweets to find ones that seemed to be written in a Russian accent. I only made it 2 weeks back before I ran out of space for more examples. These are the red flags I found JUST from the last 2 weeks. pic.twitter.com/75reNT709P — 🥈🄻🄸🅉🄱🅄🅁🄶🄷🥈 (@lizburgh) April 29, 2020

Huh?

Wait, it gets better.

Or dumber.

You might think I'm being harsh here, but she graduated from law school and is a native English speaker. If she's trying to present herself as a smart, professional woman , she should tweet in proper English. Here are some of the most interesting red flags that stood out to me: — 🥈🄻🄸🅉🄱🅄🅁🄶🄷🥈 (@lizburgh) April 29, 2020

Harsh is not the word that comes to mind.

"SWITCH AND BAIT" Just hilarious! She's defending herself from being called a Russian agent by screwing up a common English phrase pic.twitter.com/iIPdR0Wcjl — 🥈🄻🄸🅉🄱🅄🅁🄶🄷🥈 (@lizburgh) April 29, 2020

We are too but probably not for the same reasons Liz is.

This makes more sense if you read it in a Russian accent. pic.twitter.com/iVZigmPR7W — 🥈🄻🄸🅉🄱🅄🅁🄶🄷🥈 (@lizburgh) April 29, 2020

Or, and hear us out, Tara doesn’t tweet well which is not unusual for someone in their mid-50s. This is not to be ageist because we know plenty of older people tweet, but someone who tweets like they talk? That doesn’t make them Russian.

She is avid NPR listener who doesn't quite have the hang of how we use articles in English. pic.twitter.com/gT2iGcUhfv — 🥈🄻🄸🅉🄱🅄🅁🄶🄷🥈 (@lizburgh) April 29, 2020

She uses the phrase "soliciting funds" a LOT. PLEASE CONTACT ME DIRECTLY WITH PRIVATE MESSAGE. pic.twitter.com/3niJar38Co — 🥈🄻🄸🅉🄱🅄🅁🄶🄷🥈 (@lizburgh) April 29, 2020

She has "medical and education debt".

And a lot of otherwise poor grammar. pic.twitter.com/9hFftuubAs — 🥈🄻🄸🅉🄱🅄🅁🄶🄷🥈 (@lizburgh) April 29, 2020

So anyone with bad grammar on Twitter is now officially Russian.

Good to know.

Imagine having this much spare time on your hands OR thinking that this is a good way to use that spare time.

For contrast, here is a piece of writing that was confirmed to have been written by Tara. It has phrases like "the eucalyptus swayed in the gentle morning breeze"…and she clearly enjoys writing in a flowery/wordy style. The polar opposite of her Twitter style. pic.twitter.com/EEgN65OA27 — 🥈🄻🄸🅉🄱🅄🅁🄶🄷🥈 (@lizburgh) April 29, 2020

Because writing an article is just like writing tweets.

Nailed it.

*eye roll*

Now scroll back up and compare it to how she speaks now. Either she lost fluency in English or someone else is writing her tweets. — 🥈🄻🄸🅉🄱🅄🅁🄶🄷🥈 (@lizburgh) April 29, 2020

Or people write differently than they tweet.

Dun dun DUHN!

Here's another article we can reasonably assume was written by her. pic.twitter.com/I8Ukuv7xDI — 🥈🄻🄸🅉🄱🅄🅁🄶🄷🥈 (@lizburgh) April 29, 2020

Those scribbles on my screenshots are red flags. I was just marking the best examples out of the bunch. I wasn't able to say "this sounds okay" and keep scrolling past very many of her tweets! — 🥈🄻🄸🅉🄱🅄🅁🄶🄷🥈 (@lizburgh) April 29, 2020

OMG SHE FOUND THE ACCOUNT OUT! The whole thing is a plot from the Russian government to take Biden down before the election so Trump can keep doing Putin’s BIDDING.

It amazes us that these people are able to tie their own shoes. We hate to break it to Liz but we’ve seen plenty of blue-check journos interact with this account including a Rolling Stone reporter who actually interviewed her.

But you know, RUSSIAN BOT.

Our thoughts exactly.

***

