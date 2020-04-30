What if the COVID solution is more dangerous than the virus itself?

Alex Berenson, you’re friendly neighborhood lockdown skeptic, shared this information out of Oregon:

Incredible data from Oregon suggesting much of the recent rise in all-cause mortality is lockdown rather than #Covid related – that people may simply be dying at home because they are too frightened to go to hospitals and failing to get medical treatment for other conditions. pic.twitter.com/1gY7BwQze7 — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) April 29, 2020

Huh, so if you lock people into their homes and prevent them from seeing their doctors and dentists that might not be a good thing for them mentally and or physically? WHO KNEW?! Oh, right, most EVERYONE at this point, minus a few Karens and idjits on the Left, that’s who.

The percentage of people dying at home has risen notably, but Oregon’s hospitals are empty – so this is not a capacity issue. People just aren’t going to get treatment. Link: https://t.co/OfPOFXKxOZ — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) April 29, 2020

From oregonlive.com:

More Oregonians died the past month than is typical in mid-March and early April, according to data released by state health officials, but fewer than half the excess deaths were officially connected to coronavirus. In all, 245 more Oregonians died during the five weeks between March 16 and April 19 than during those same five weeks in 2017, 2018 and 2019, on average. During those five weeks, 78 Oregonians died from COVID-19, according to the state health authority’s official count.

Fewer than half were connected to COVID.

That’s … wow.

Have we done more damage to ourselves?

The "cure" is worse than the virus. — Allen (@Allen_Masked) April 29, 2020

Yep, had a friend die if a heart attack in Vernonia. I don't know that she waited to go to the hospital but she did pass at her home. Sad story, she was only 58. — Libertarianlady (@Libertarianlad1) April 29, 2020

A lot more people will die because of these lockdowns. But they’ll all be counted as virus deaths anyway, so no one will ever know the truth. — Marcial Longworth (@marc16161616) April 29, 2020

Predictable and predicted — conondrum (@Conodrum) April 29, 2020

And yet states are still locked down.

It’s nuts.

Lack of elective surgeries & preventative interventions is creating a budget shortfall for the hospitals, too.

If we keep going this route, the healthcate industry will be bankrupt from nobody paying their benefits, copays etc. so it will be a moot point flattening the curve. — Anthropomorphize (@Anthropomorphy) April 30, 2020

Our governor doesn't care about Oregonians living on dying. This is a power grab for the dem party. If anyone is guilty of overreach it's Kate Brown. I wish AG Barr would do something about it. — Paula (@PaulaLPW) April 29, 2020

This person is not unique in believing Democratic governors are deliberately shutting down their states to hurt Trump in the election. Especially when you see stories and data like this.

Almost Every Day at work I look around and say to my coworkers “where have all the sick ppl gone” — Mal💋 (@malloryc1215) April 29, 2020

The media types are scaring people to death, literally. 💀 — Live Free or Die (@HowellCrisp) April 29, 2020

Remember when we had to lockdown to prevent hospitals from getting so overrun people would be forced to die in their homes ? — Jill Beirne Davi (@jillypbeans) April 29, 2020

#ReOpenAmerica dammit.

