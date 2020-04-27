Huh, this is … interesting timing.

We have to wonder if Jill Biden will be the one actually doing the Virtual Women’s Town Hall after seeing her do Joe’s job for him in that video. Man, that was so creepy.

INBOX: "Joe Biden to Hold Virtual Women’s Town Hall" Interesting timing… pic.twitter.com/A9mqo2ZQJd — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) April 27, 2020

Welp, this is gonna be awkward.

Read about it here: https://t.co/HyhtnyJQu5 — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) April 27, 2020

From the Daily Caller:

2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden will host a virtual women’s town hall with a special guest Tuesday as new reports have surfaced backing up the claims that he sexually assaulted a female staffer when he was a senator. The Biden campaign sent out an email Monday, saying: “On Tuesday, April 28, Joe Biden and a special guest will hold a virtual town hall on the impact of COVID-19 on women.” The email added: “Tentative Start Time: 3:00 PM ET.” This comes after a 1993 transcript obtained by The Intercept showed that the mother of Biden’s accuser Tara Reade, who has accused the then-senator of kissing her, touching her and penetrating her with his fingers without her consent in 1993, mentioned during a call to “Larry King Live,” that her daughter had problems with a “prominent senator” in Washington.

We might just watch to see him sweat.

I’m cringing — Lindsay Wigo (@LindsayWigo) April 27, 2020

What is Biden's sister going to talk about. — David Bass (@dbass223) April 27, 2020

Oh bloody hell — Kambree (@KamVTV) April 27, 2020

There can only be one line of questioning. — Ernie Varitimos (@TraderOfFutures) April 27, 2020

Me waiting on the memes to drop regarding the identity of the "special guest." pic.twitter.com/PS3Yu0DxFy — Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) April 27, 2020

It will likely be Kamala Harris because as we all know she’s really sniffing around looking for that sweet VP nod.

Yikes. — Lisa H Turnage (@LisaTurnage12) April 27, 2020

This is gonna be a hoot!

***

Related:

Embrace the SUCK: Jennifer Rubin’s claim that things will NEVER BE THE SAME AGAIN does not go well for her, like at all

Dude, you’re a JOKE! Jim Acosta acts all big and bad about Trump canceling briefing, misquotes him AGAIN on disinfectants

Numbers DON’T add up! Brit Hume shares fact-filled thread on how COVID mortality data is being shamefully misreported