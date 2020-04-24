Rep. Dan Crenshaw is on a roll. Between his embarrassing Bill Maher this past weekend to this very simple yet savage takedown of Joe Biden â€¦ the guy is definitely a conservative force to be reckoned with. Sidenote, whoever is writing Bidenâ€™s tweets needs a new schtick, we saw this crap on Obamaâ€™s timeline already.

Our planet cannot afford four more years of Donald Trump. â€” Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 23, 2020

Cover up Joeâ€™s little face and youâ€™d think this is a lame Obama tweet.

See what we mean? Itâ€™s painful.

Enter Crenshaw.

Hey Joe, last year US emissions dropped by 2.1% largely because of Republican-led efforts to deregulate natural gas, a cleaner burning fuel. Last week, Democrats actually demanded a moratorium on building gas pipelines. I suppose yâ€™all prefer importing dirty fuel from Russia? https://t.co/szPE7oYfNm â€” Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) April 24, 2020

Hey man, that dirty fuel from Russia ainâ€™t gonna import itself.

Wait.

Never mind.

I think Joe want's Canadian tar-sand oil transported by trucks â€” Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 24, 2020

Look, Fat!

His mind is still stuck in 1974, give the old man a break. â€” elliendash (@elliendash) April 24, 2020

Joe probably thinks heâ€™s talking about Mars.

Joe Biden doesnâ€™t tell you about the N95 masks that were used during his watch in 2009 during H1N1 & masks never restocked. Or how he called POTUS names when Trump banned flights in January. Or under his administration the worst recession in US history & the longest recovery. â€” Spygate (@Deplorableiiii) April 24, 2020

I hope on one of the interviews Biden gives, a reporter asks him about what he tweets. I would love to see that deer in the headlights look, him stutter and stumble, and everyone watching realizes he doesnâ€™t write his own tweets. â€” Shannon Wallace ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@Shannon70798106) April 24, 2020

Facts confuse him. Well, everything confuses him now. â€” Josh Barnett for Congress (AZ-07) (@BarnettforAZ) April 24, 2020

Indeed.

So many mics to drop, so little time.

***

