Rep. Dan Crenshaw is on a roll. Between his embarrassing Bill Maher this past weekend to this very simple yet savage takedown of Joe Biden â€¦ the guy is definitely a conservative force to be reckoned with. Sidenote, whoever is writing Bidenâ€™s tweets needs a new schtick, we saw this crap on Obamaâ€™s timeline already.

Cover up Joeâ€™s little face and youâ€™d think this is a lame Obama tweet.

See what we mean? Itâ€™s painful.

Enter Crenshaw.

Hey man, that dirty fuel from Russia ainâ€™t gonna import itself.

Wait.

Never mind.

Look, Fat!

Joe probably thinks heâ€™s talking about Mars.

Indeed.

So many mics to drop, so little time.

***

