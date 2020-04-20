As Twitchy readers know, Facebook has taken down quarantine protest events because they ‘defy the government’. Forget that’s the whole POINT of protesting but you know, Facebook can’t allow people to learn about peaceably assembling and exercising their First Amendment rights.

Josh Hawley responded:

Sure seems that way.

Enter the predictable, snooty know-it-all to lecture Hawley about how you can’t yell ‘fire’ in a crowded theater. Note, he’s got Princeton in his bio …

Trending

No right is unlimited?

What?

Hrm.

Dana Loesch was good enough to school Mr. Wang:

Oopsie.

It’s like they don’t know what the Hell they’re talking about.

Huh.

Oh yeah. We’re also seeing ‘greed over health’ a lot as well.

They really want to keep Americans quiet which is all too revealing.

***

Related:

Shift those goalposts! Neera Tanden LOSES IT on ‘Trumpers’ for calling her and her BS virtue-signaling over Trump/COVID OUT

‘Media an absolute CLOWN show.’ James Hasson takes NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell APART for whining about Trump’s pressers in thread

‘Are you STUPID or just a liar?’ CBS’ Weijia Jiang who embarrassed herself during Trump’s Sunday presser doubles down and HOOBOY

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: dana loeschFirst AmendmentSam Wang