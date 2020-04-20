Keep in mind as you read this garbage tweet from Neera Tanden … she is a big ol’ Hillary Clinton minion and the president of the ‘Center for AmericanProgress.’ That she would use something like an increase in number of COVID positives AS WE INCREASE TESTING as some way to dunk on Trump is just gross.

And all too fitting for a woman of her stature.

Take a look.

Gosh, it’s almost like Neera is trying to politicize the virus. Huh.

Get out of here indeed.

BUT TRUMP BAD! ORANGE MAN BAD! WE’RE ALL GOING TO DIE! VENTILATOOOOOOOORS! OMG TEST EVERYBODYYYYYYYYYYYY!

It’s endless.

Oof.

Yeah, Neera, where is the praise for Trump for keeping this number in check?

She tried to defend herself but just came off as her typical, unhinged self:

Huh?

ROFL.

So is he an authoritarian telling the country what to do or is he letting the states do what they want? Make up your mind, Neera.

She doesn’t know her arse from her elbow, all she knows is she desperately needs to switch up the narrative to help Sleepy Joe Biden or the Democrats are done.

They’re likely done anyway but yeah.

As we said above, big Hillary gal.

***

