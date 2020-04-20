We’re starting to think Trump is holding daily pressers not just to directly inform Americans about what is happening with the virus and the economy, but also to give us an opportunity to witness first-hand how unhinged, unprofessional, and downright embarrassing the media have become. Yeah yeah yeah, we’ve known they’re pretty lame for a long time, but witnessing their descent into emotionally-driven nonsense has been enlightening.

Like CBS’ Weijia Jiang during Sunday night’s briefing … she was a train wreck.

Truly.

Then NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell complained on Twitter that the head of testing did not speak and was not asked a question.

Was. Not. Asked. A. Question.

But you know, that’s Trump’s fault too.

After a lengthy briefing, its unfortunate the head of testing on the coronavirus task force, Adm Giroir was present but did not speak and was not asked a question. Testing is a huge issue and we didn't hear from him. — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) April 20, 2020

Maybe because the media are too busy trying to pick fights with the president?

James Hasson lit O’Donnell and the ‘legacy media’ up in a short but vicious thread:

If only there had been a group of professionals present who could have asked Adm. Giroir about testing instead of asking questions about Paul Manafort. Maybe one day, we'll have those kinds of professionals at White House briefings… https://t.co/nQljkWgQDQ — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) April 20, 2020

Wait, it gets better.

Keep going.

You're a White House correspondent and your one job is to ask questions that provide relevant information to the public, and you…complain that no one provided relevant information to the public? Legacy media is an absolute clown show. — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) April 20, 2020

True story.

Hey @KellyO maybe the problem lies with your colleagues like @maggieNYT who prefer that the WH Press Corps ask clickbait questions instead of questions that actually help the rest of us. You're welcome to call her out any time.https://t.co/KjRGXch6t1 — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) April 20, 2020

Media are their own worst enemy.

And that’s the real story here.

Admiral Gioir briefed testing on Friday. Yesterday > 4 million tests/week were briefed. — James B Puritz (@cutoff12) April 20, 2020

Oh good, ‘James’ did O’Donnell’s job for her.

Hope she told him ‘thanks’.

***

