What’s the deal with CBS sending raging harpies to Trump’s pressers? Sheesh. You’d think they’d have learned their lesson when they sent Paula Reid in and she became ‘the story’ for days … but nope. Weijia Jiang took her opportunity to ask Trump a question during Sunday’s presser to basically pick a fight with the president.

Guess how that worked out for her?

Watch.

President Trump asks @CBSNews reporter how many cases and deaths there were in the U.S. when he restricted travel with China. She did not know the answer. pic.twitter.com/OLSGTBu8NH — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 19, 2020

If you’re going to push Trump you better know the facts before you get there because otherwise he will chew you up and spit you out.

Which is exactly what happened here.

She embarrassed herself — Mandy ☕🦋🇺🇸 (@SpringSteps) April 19, 2020

True story.

Then she somehow managed to see Benny Johnson’s tweet and doubled down which went almost as well as her arguing with Trump.

Heh.

There was no widespread testing then, and there is no widespread testing now. That’s why the President did not have an answer to his own question. As for how many cases in the U.S. it takes to spread the #coronavirus? One. https://t.co/Ojj6AaOkzF — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) April 20, 2020

They never learn.

Good times.

Perhaps you should do a thoroughly researched piece on the US industrial capacity for producing these tests & how a test for a new virus gets developed and produced. But that would require actual, thorough research. — (((WitCoHE))) (@E__Strobel) April 20, 2020

Maybe if the media started asking Trump real questions during these pressers instead of just trying to score cheap, political points?

The question to you from @POTUS was how many cases were identified in the U.S. at the time period you asked? You can try and change the phrasing so your smart ass answer appeases you but that's the fact! @CBSNews is now a gossip column! 🇺🇸 @WhiteHouse @PressSec — tim ahearn (@AhearnTim) April 20, 2020

It’s gotten pretty bad.

They all have.

Are you stupid or just a liar? The U.S. only had 100 coronavirus cases before March 1 The U.S. has now tested well over 4 million people, more than any other country on earth Also, why have you still not said who the White House official was who said "Kung flu" to you? https://t.co/2k6jBjujD7 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 20, 2020

Oof.

Both — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) April 20, 2020

All the oof.

He’s answered this in literally ever presser. This is what happens when you go in there as an activist instead of a journalist — 🍀O’Dhonnabhain🦉 (@ODhonnabhain) April 20, 2020

You lie — Mingo Mango (@mingomango14) April 20, 2020

Bless your heart. — Patsy Jones (@pjones59) April 20, 2020

‘Nuff said.

***

