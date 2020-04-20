We thought Facebook was standing up to the pressure the media have been putting on them to remove quarantine protest events on their platform because even this morning Zuckerberg was still defending them on the site. But sadly, just like that …

NEW: Facebook removes anti-quarantine events promoted on the platform in California, Nebraska and New Jersey, after consultation with state governments that say the events violate their respective stay-at-home orders. https://t.co/MFE4I1KkEB — ABC News (@ABC) April 20, 2020

Well, no shiznit these events go against respective stay-at-home orders, THAT’S THE WHOLE STUPID POINT. Americans peaceably assemble because they disagree with the government. Why else would they PROTEST?! People don’t ‘check’ with the government before protesting to make sure they’re ok with it. ‘Hey, big rights-crushing gov, we’re thinking about protesting your overreach during this virus … you cool with that? No? Well ok then.’

WHAT THE HELL?

Sorry for the caps but this editor is ticked.

"Events that defy government's guidance on social distancing aren't allowed on Facebook," a company spokesperson says. https://t.co/T4Y2bDPjMl — ABC News (@ABC) April 20, 2020

Becasue they defy the government’s guidance.

DEFY.

*runs screaming angrily from the room*

From ABC:

A Facebook spokesperson says that the company has taken action to remove anti-quarantine events promoted on the website in California, Nebraska and New Jersey after consultation with state governments who said the events violate their respective state stay-at-home orders, ABC News’ Alexander Mallin reports. “Unless government prohibits the event during this time, we allow it to be organized on Facebook. For this same reason, events that defy government’s guidance on social distancing aren’t allowed on Facebook,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.

Do what the government says.

Wow.

"Events that defy government's guidance on (X) aren't allowed on Facebook" Every tin-pot dictator and petty tyrant just started fapping. https://t.co/jeclubB7UH — Ordy's rumSPRINGa (@OrdyPackard) April 20, 2020

China smiled.

Congrats, you found a new excuse to ban the peasantry from social media. Enjoy your authoritarian echo chamber. — I'm To Blame (@im2blame4) April 20, 2020

The Constitution wasn't canceled under " Government guidance"

100% of Americans still have The Bill of Rights ✅

100% of Americans are protected by First A & Second A ✅

100% Constitutional law is alive and well ✅

The Constitution is "life, liberty and pursuit of happiness" — PurpleGirl 💜🙎‍♀️💜 (@IAMannabe11e) April 20, 2020

Wow!! The leftist media are REALLY, REALLY afraid of the American people. — Dr Johan Gault (@GaultJohan) April 20, 2020

If you’re not angry already you better get angry, folks.

***

