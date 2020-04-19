The World Health Organization (WHO) is so upset about what COVID-19 has taken from the world. SUPER UPSET. Wonder if this has anything to do with the possibility of losing hundreds of MILLIONS of dollars?

Oh, they also want us to put aside our differences, break down barriers, seek the best in each other and lift our voices …

Yeah, no.

Hard pass.

We’re done trusting the WHO.

Sorry, not sorry.

#WHOLiedToProtectChinaPeopleDied

Picky picky, we know.

Oof.

Yeah, what about Taiwan, Doc?

Sorry, WHO, but that sounds like a big ol’ no from America.

But hey, ask China, they owe you anyway.

