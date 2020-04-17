Once again Drew Holden was good enough to put together a thread of the media doing their best to push ChiCom propaganda in the hope that it would hurt Trump. They have worked so hard to pretend the numbers China has been reporting around the COVID virus are accurate … like we should believe CHINA.
You know, the country that started this whole mess?
Now, this thread is really long but it’s worth the read.
With Trump calling out the media for pushing fake Chinese numbers on coronavirus cases, I suspect that reporting will soon be memory-holed.
So I put together a thread with plenty of examples, grouped by outlet.
If we don’t demand accountability, we aren’t going to get any.
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 16, 2020
Sure seems the media did everything it could to support CHINA.
Gosh, wonder why?
Oh, yeah, because orange man bad.
@NBCNews pic.twitter.com/GVFNBlb3Hq
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 16, 2020
NBC News loves them some China dunks on America.
Your tax dollars hard at work at @NPR pic.twitter.com/gFNpWea3FG
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 16, 2020
SURPASSES.
@BBCWorld pic.twitter.com/JBwPylYiFV
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 16, 2020
OVERTAKES.
@business pic.twitter.com/GV97ugbAH0
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 16, 2020
If the first wave doesn’t get you the SECOND WILL! MWAHAHAHAHAHA
Good Lawdy.
@CNBC (with a guest feature from @WHO, who continue to cover themselves in glory here) pic.twitter.com/tZJb0IFvyW
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 16, 2020
Urges Europe to learn from China.
You’ve got to be sh*tting us.
No surprises from @thedailybeast pic.twitter.com/3WkEJz3iO0
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 16, 2020
MOST CASES EVAH!
These are just the most egregious from @CNN pic.twitter.com/X9GES0qnUh
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 16, 2020
CNN is gonna CNN.
@NYDailyNews pic.twitter.com/cNwiCAEK9c
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 16, 2020
@nytimes pic.twitter.com/fQr7hhBrqa
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 16, 2020
China’s numbers were dwindling? K.
And a bonus from @nytimes that sure is something. pic.twitter.com/jMmrn7A1KG
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 16, 2020
Wow.
@ForeignPolicy just running Chinese propaganda here pic.twitter.com/NylEpw3Bpy
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 16, 2020
FFS.
@AJEnglish, no newcomer to pushing propaganda pic.twitter.com/MywXI55nIp
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 16, 2020
Aljazeera.
Sure.
@JeffDSachs gets his own entry for this one. pic.twitter.com/ObSI662usA
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 16, 2020
Trump bad!
China good!
It’s almost like these yahoos were cheering for the damn virus.
@businessinsider pic.twitter.com/SFuzmsCxw1
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 16, 2020
@BuzzFeedNews, with charts that just happen to omit the fact that China is lying. pic.twitter.com/9QXoQRwRiv
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 16, 2020
How convenient.
@Reuters with a dishearteningly bad showing. pic.twitter.com/kkbJ7JB7zW
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 16, 2020
This additional one from @businessinsider just beggars belief. pic.twitter.com/U54mbgg6Xv
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 16, 2020
Jeebus, Larry, and Moseph.
@Forbes pic.twitter.com/DFjeiDKagJ
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 16, 2020
Yay China!
@Newsweek pic.twitter.com/EAPZ58pcaE
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 16, 2020
Then again, it IS Newsweek.
I’ve omitted outlets who showed even a shred of skepticism about whether China’s numbers are legit.
All they need is an asterisk. But clearly that’s too much.
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 16, 2020
HA!
@latimes pic.twitter.com/Le1IwsjBMk
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 16, 2020
SURPASSES.
@USATODAY pic.twitter.com/rvqLuHFSac
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 16, 2020
And this, from @qz, is just shameful. pic.twitter.com/7C5F62woCq
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 16, 2020
Did we say wow yet? Because WOW.
Regrettably, adding @AssociatedPress (h/t @BryanDeanWright) pic.twitter.com/bTeZ4jfANa
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 16, 2020
And they wonder why Trump gets so angry with them so fast.
As well as the rest of us.
This is just BRAZEN.
***
Related:
Hold onto your HATS! Brit Hume shares fact-filled thread on study showing COVID fatality rate just bottomed out to influenza levels
You know HE’S fun at parties: Blue-check clutches ALL the pearls in thread about reopening America and PILES of corpses
‘When will Virginians reclaim their freedom?!’ Laura Ingraham calls Gov. Ralph ‘Coonman’ Northam out in a BIG way and HELL YEAH