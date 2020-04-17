Governor Ralph Northam was one of the first governors to shut down bars, restaurants, salons, and gyms in his state, not to mention canceling school for the remainder of the school year which wouldnt’ have ended until almost the middle of June. He did all of this in mid-March.

Yup.

Originally he shut down the ‘nonessentials’ until April 23, and then he magically extended that two more weeks to May 8.

Oh, and did we mention the official ‘stay at home’ BS he also issued in March … out until June 10?

This might make sense if Virginia was actually a hotbed for the virus buuuuut, it’s not.

And especially not the whole state, so what’s the deal, Ralph?

Laura Ingraham asked this question in a far better and challenging way:

Gov. Northam is in the process of “flattening” the livelihoods and dreams of millions of Virginians. When will residents protest and reclaim their freedom? “Gov. Northam extends business closures, calls for Virginians to adapt to 'new normal'” https://t.co/nOEW9MFQIm — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) April 17, 2020

His name is Ralph, as in puke (gold star if you recognize the movie reference).

From whsv.com:

That means, effectively, that until May 8, gatherings of more than 10 people are banned and all businesses that had to initially close due to the order have to remain closed until May 8 at the earliest. “As we have seen from our data and models, social distancing is working, and we are slowing the spread of this virus,” said Governor Northam. “But it is too early to let up. By extending this order to keep certain businesses closed or restricted, we can continue to evaluate the situation and plan for how to eventually ease restrictions so that our businesses may operate without endangering public health.” The Stay at Home order, which was issued through Executive Order 55, remains in effect until June 10, as it was originally set. The governor said he and his team will continue to monitor health data over the coming weeks to determine what happens next, after the May 8 expiration date.

Too early to let up.

Because you know, it hasn’t done enough damage to Virginians just yet.

Adapt to this new normal … right.

Tell him to adapt to starving and being homeless. — Tired Sooner Patriot🇺🇸 (@intrepidokie) April 17, 2020

Ralph is still going to work.

Ralph is still getting a paycheck.

Ralph doesn’t have to worry about feeding his family.

Ralph can probably get his hair cut.

Question- if our businesses are not so interactive and we can make our own social distancing guidelines so that we don’t lose money, or our jobs, can’t we just do that? — CMFC (@loschinchi) April 17, 2020

It’s sad that Americans are asking for permission to open and run their businesses.

Sorry, not sad, totally effed up.

Sounds like some Virginians are getting ready to stand up for the freedom:

We will be protesting this coming week — Jason Alexander Roberge VA-7 (@JasonRobergeVA) April 17, 2020

Details … you know, in case someone was interested.

Richmond, VA – April 24th at noon We will not have our voices silenced any longer Remember our January 20th rally? I will see all of the patriots in Richmond once again!#REOPENVirginia @GovernorVA @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/W5Qudfinfo — Jason Alexander Roberge VA-7 (@JasonRobergeVA) April 15, 2020

Ahem.

Time to reopen Virginia, Ralph.

***

Related:

You’re still getting PAID, hack! Joe Scarborough BLASTED by unemployed Americans for doing his best to keep the country shutdown

LOL! The look on their faces! Even CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Sanjay Gupta can’t figure out WTF Biden is talking about (watch)

‘They knew … and they LIED!’ Undercover Huber’s newest Steele dossier/FISA thread even MORE damning for FBI