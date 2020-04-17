Oh YEAH, with all of the COVID stuff going on we almost forgot about the Deep State, and most importantly the skeezy FBI.

Almost.

Truth be told, this editor was SO GLAD to see Undercover Huber’s thread show up on her radar because A) this FBI mess shouldn’t be allowed to just sort of disappear and B) it’s so nice to write something that has absolutely nothing to do with the freakin’ virus.

And seriously, as with UH’s other threads, this one is a doozy:

NEW: Steele wrote a memo for the FBI (unpublished by BuzzFeed) that mentioned the Michael Isikoff Sep 2016 Yahoo News story that Steele was also the anonymous source of The FBI likely planned to hide this fact from the FISA court in order to keep using the Steele dossier THREAD — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) April 16, 2020

Now, why wouldn’t Buzzfeed have published this memo?

Hrm.

The ODNI/DOJ declassification of Footnote 253 of the IG report reveals for the first time publicly that Steele wrote “Report 137” which mentioned the “Yahoo News story of Sep 23 2016” (which Steele himself was the source of!) pic.twitter.com/eoT6SmCloU — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) April 16, 2020

So wait, Steele was the source of the Yahoo article that was mentioned in a report …

K.

Steele likely wrote Report 137 sometime shortly after Oct 20 2016 (the date of Report 136 which immediately preceded it) — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) April 16, 2020

Background on the Yahoo story from the IG report: pic.twitter.com/lW2Mzpq2SF — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) April 16, 2020

Gosh, that timing doesn’t quite add up now, does it?

The IG confirmed that the FBI never even asked Steele if he was a source of the Yahoo News article, and made up a story that he wasn’t the source to the FISC, which they never corrected pic.twitter.com/DgSD2w2NS4 — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) April 16, 2020

Wow.

Steele laughably denied to the IG that he was the source of the Yahoo News article (despite the fact he met Isikoff in person at a Washington restaurant, and spoke for over an hour as a “secret source” which the IG doesn’t mention except indirectly in a footnote) pic.twitter.com/P6rnsoTc7G — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) April 16, 2020

Double wow.

In other words, they were all liars, but you knew that.

But the FBI knew Steele was the source for Yahoo, internally debated why he had done it, and even wrote that “the source is [Steele]” in every draft of the first FISA, up until Oct 14, when they suddenly changed it pic.twitter.com/oPuF9DQLXw — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) April 16, 2020

THEY KNEW.

Okay, a few days later, Steele sends Report 137 to the FBI, which mentions the Yahoo News story, even claiming that the “exposure” of the Page meeting with Kremlin officials caused a Putin confidant (Igor Divyekin) to move jobs! Yeah, even if true, Steele himself was responsible! — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) April 16, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, if we don’t laugh we’ll never stop throwing up.

The FBI never asks Steele if he’s the source for Yahoo, and has “no idea” how a fabricated story saying he wasn’t was made up and sworn out to the FISA court. They don’t ask Steele, because they already know the answer, and don’t want to hear it so they can keep using his dossier pic.twitter.com/ig07j6BHKc — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) April 16, 2020

They knew it was all BS.

We’d say this is unreal but sadly at this point, it’s all too real.

So let’s recap: —the FBI/DOJ know that Steele is leaking to the press, a violation of his CHS agreement —And now they receive a Report 137 from Steele taking (bragging?) about the consequences of his own leaks within the Kremlin —then the FBI lie to the FISC for months — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) April 16, 2020

!!!!

Other than the redacted brief mention in Footnote 253, the IG report doesn’t appear to contain any mention of this unpublished Report 137 from Steele or its implications, despite mentioning the Yahoo story 60+ times and it being a major focus of the IG’s probe 🤔 /ENDS — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) April 16, 2020

UH ended his thread here and luckily we missed it until this morning because he added a few more tidbits:

Anyone fancy putting in a FOIA for Report 137? That will see exactly what Steele said in that memo about the Yahoo News story that he was the source for… — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) April 16, 2020

Great idea.

N.B.1: Steele lies to the FBI or the FBI’s lies to the FISC (likely the latter) were a substantial part of the @ChuckGrassley / @LindseyGrahamSC criminal referral of Steele to the DOJ: https://t.co/7FrIY7v6YP pic.twitter.com/yQB8QjkG64 — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) April 16, 2020

HOOBoy.

N.B.2: See other news from other footnotes that were declassified in this thread: https://t.co/ViePTvKQND — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) April 16, 2020

UPDATE: Forgot to also mention that Steele’s dossier Report 137 about Igor Divyekin moving jobs to the Duma was yet another piece of “intel” that was open source material. Russian media reported it Oct 14 2016, a week or so before he wrote Report 137https://t.co/Bi45jJK01W — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) April 16, 2020

So he leaked, he lied, and the FBI knew it all along.

Good times.

***

