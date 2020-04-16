Look out Rachel Maddow, it seems your pal Chris Hayes is working overtime to become the most annoying talking head on MSNBC.

Seriously, we read a LOT of stupid threads but this one … wowza. This is impressively stupid and tone-deaf, which ultimately makes sense since he works for MSNBC.

Take a gander:

I've said this a ton before but remember *the second* a Democrat is elected president the entire GOP will oppose large Federal rescue and recovery spending, start demagoguing the deficit, and calling for austerity. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) April 16, 2020

Psh, we don’t see a Democrat being president for a long time, Chris.

Hey, just being honest.

Every single "how will you pay for it" question wielded as cudgel, something that has THANKFULLY disappeared right now, will come roaring back. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) April 16, 2020

Taking care of your country in a pandemic crisis is very different from giving out free healthcare and college, ya’ nob.

And extraordinary Fed actions to keep things afloat will suddenly become the subject of vicious and constant right-wing attack. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) April 16, 2020

*sigh*

We saw Right-Wing Attack open for Saucy Beavers in 99.

I'm only saying this because it's exactly what happened twelve years ago when the LAST Republican president ALSO oversaw what should have been a once in a lifetime economic calamity. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) April 16, 2020

He’s only saying this because he’s a partisan hack.

well, it will be in 5 years and we will have recovered from this by then. — Rani ~~ ~ Last of the Tornado🌪 Wrecked Boomers 🧨 (@MilitaryRosary) April 16, 2020

If that soon.

This isn’t a bail out. The government mandated stay at home. Businesses didnt close because of mismanagement, etc. they closed because the government told them to. Huge difference. — 1/1024th Bossy (@Short_Chick_1) April 16, 2020

Real conservatives aren’t thrilled with this Chris. Although this is govnerment forcing this on people to lose jobs and close business. That is different than why you talk about — Patriot (@Patriot_Merica) April 16, 2020

This is not unique to any party. Both of you suffer from massive hypocrisy and we Americans pay for it. — Alaska Guy (@AlaskaNorseman) April 16, 2020

And we were right, they pissed it away — Matt Foley (@chaulpurch) April 16, 2020

The solution is to never have another Democrat president. — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) April 16, 2020

There ya’ go!

Just WHERE did YOU ger your doctorate in Fortune Telling? — UncleRay (@uncleray33) April 16, 2020

Does anyone listen to you? — Falcon107 (@Falcon_107) April 16, 2020

No, not really.

But we do point and laugh at him quite a bit.

Chris, this was bad even for MSNBC, dude.

***

