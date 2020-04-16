As Twitchy readers know, Elon Musk came out swinging at CNN over their story claiming the ventilators he had promised California had not been delivered. They reported that Governor Newsom had said so … and of course, they were wrong.

We shared this tweet from Matt Dornic, who per his bio is Head of Strategic Comms for CNN Worldwide … which explains a LOT:

Weird to attack CNN for what the CA governor’s office said – especially when your own spokespeople at Tesla didn’t respond to requests for comment. Seems like your outrage should, uh, be directed at the entity that made the claim, not the one that reported it. U new to this? — Matt Dornic (@mdornic) April 16, 2020

Now, we told you we’d keep an eye on Elon’s response and we did.

Perhaps you are unaware that Twitter has a search function? The hospitals *themselves* acknowledged receipt of ventilators. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 16, 2020

Partial list of hospitals to which Tesla sent ventilators pic.twitter.com/sfI6yuUbrM — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 16, 2020

These were based on direct requests from their ICU wards, with exact specifications of each unit provided before shipment — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 16, 2020

This is great. Bless you. And thank you for spelling it out for us! — Harlow (@AngryInAGoodWay) April 16, 2020

rock star — Savan Kotecha (@Savan_Kotecha) April 16, 2020

The problem is that no one holds @CNN accountable for its false reporting. — We The People (@Martnee777) April 16, 2020

***

