CNN was super excited to tattle on Elon Musk while claiming Governor Newsom allegedly said he had not come through with his promised ventilators. You’d think they’d know better than to pick a fight with someone like Elon but … nope.

Hey, nobody ever accused their outlet of being the sharpest tool in the shed.

They’re really just a tool.

Three weeks after Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he had obtained more than 1,000 ventilators to help California hospitals treating patients infected with the coronavirus, the governor’s office says none of the promised ventilators have been received by hospitals https://t.co/u3NNpxbvsN — CNN (@CNN) April 16, 2020

They should have probably at least tagged Elon … just sayin’.

And he saw it anyway.

What I find most surprising is that CNN still exists — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 16, 2020

We’re surprised CNN still exists too, Elon.

True story.

.@GavinNewsom please fix this misunderstanding — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 16, 2020

Because it really does sound like a misunderstanding OR what some people would call ‘fake news’.

It's not a misunderstanding, it's CNN. — Chris Nodimas🍄 (@CholeraFan) April 16, 2020

See?

Not to mention Medtronic, who makes the most advanced ventilators in the world, also affirming our help! https://t.co/UlBmRGPtuc https://t.co/mKFUVsf2ZH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 16, 2020

Might wanna think about a correction or even a retraction, CNN.

Seriously. CNN business model. 1)Hate the country you are based in. 2)Attack president of said country in attempt to overthrow. 3)Praise all enemies of home country. 4)Mislead all viewers. — TommyHour🇺🇸 (@thomashourigan1) April 16, 2020

Please sue them. — Tek Roo (@Tek_Roo) April 16, 2020

Sh*t is getting real.

Heh.

I blame it on airports. https://t.co/apQEbqmULM — Republic of Libertalia (@ADMofLibertalia) April 16, 2020

So true — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 16, 2020

And then this lil feller responded:

Weird to attack CNN for what the CA governor’s office said – especially when your own spokespeople at Tesla didn’t respond to requests for comment. Seems like your outrage should, uh, be directed at the entity that made the claim, not the one that reported it. U new to this? — Matt Dornic (@mdornic) April 16, 2020

YEAH, make it worse, ding dong.

We’ll be keeping an eye on Elon and Matt later today … this should be GOOD.

***

